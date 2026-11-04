North Korea Denies Binance Crypto Theft Allegations, Warns Washington
(MENAFN) North Korea has dismissed US accusations connecting it to a major cryptocurrency theft involving Binance, arguing that Washington is making cybercrime claims to damage the country's standing internationally.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official within the ruling Workers' Party, described the accusations as a "grave political provocation," according to reports published Tuesday.
She accused the FBI of seeking to label North Korea a "cyber criminal state" through claims that a hacking group allegedly backed by Pyongyang participated in the cryptocurrency theft.
"The U.S. assertion is an absurd rhetoric and nothing new," Kim said in a statement. She further alleged that Washington regularly attributes major cyberattacks around the world to North Korea without presenting convincing supporting evidence.
Kim also referred to previous US accusations implicating Pyongyang in a cryptocurrency theft targeting digital asset exchange Bybit last year.
Pyongyang has consistently rejected allegations that its government sponsors cyberattacks. Meanwhile, Washington has accused North Korean hacking networks of targeting digital assets to generate funding for the country's weapons development programs.
Kim also suggested that the United States could have an interest in retrieving the stolen cryptocurrency, pointing to Washington's initiative to create a strategic reserve of digital assets.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official within the ruling Workers' Party, described the accusations as a "grave political provocation," according to reports published Tuesday.
She accused the FBI of seeking to label North Korea a "cyber criminal state" through claims that a hacking group allegedly backed by Pyongyang participated in the cryptocurrency theft.
"The U.S. assertion is an absurd rhetoric and nothing new," Kim said in a statement. She further alleged that Washington regularly attributes major cyberattacks around the world to North Korea without presenting convincing supporting evidence.
Kim also referred to previous US accusations implicating Pyongyang in a cryptocurrency theft targeting digital asset exchange Bybit last year.
Pyongyang has consistently rejected allegations that its government sponsors cyberattacks. Meanwhile, Washington has accused North Korean hacking networks of targeting digital assets to generate funding for the country's weapons development programs.
Kim also suggested that the United States could have an interest in retrieving the stolen cryptocurrency, pointing to Washington's initiative to create a strategic reserve of digital assets.
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