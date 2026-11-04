Albanese Warns Political Polarization Threatens Democracy Worldwide
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called on world leaders to address growing political divisions, warning that increasing polarization is weakening social unity and placing democratic systems under mounting pressure across the globe.
Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday, Albanese urged participating nations to reinforce democratic protections and ensure the safety of elected officials.
“Across the world, political polarisation is reducing social cohesion, placing additional pressures on democratic processes,” he said, according to a transcript released by his office.
The Australian leader also highlighted the growing threats facing politicians, particularly women, noting that intimidation and violence against elected representatives have increasingly resulted in severe injuries and fatalities.
As an example, Albanese referred to the recent attack on Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who sustained critical injuries and remains in serious condition.
Haines, 65, was hit by a vehicle outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria, on October 19. The incident left doctors with no option but to amputate both of her legs.
Albanese said the incident demonstrated the importance of strengthening security measures for public officials and expressed support for Commonwealth efforts aimed at improving their protection.
He also warned that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were exerting a "devastating" effect on the global economy.
Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Saint John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday, Albanese urged participating nations to reinforce democratic protections and ensure the safety of elected officials.
“Across the world, political polarisation is reducing social cohesion, placing additional pressures on democratic processes,” he said, according to a transcript released by his office.
The Australian leader also highlighted the growing threats facing politicians, particularly women, noting that intimidation and violence against elected representatives have increasingly resulted in severe injuries and fatalities.
As an example, Albanese referred to the recent attack on Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who sustained critical injuries and remains in serious condition.
Haines, 65, was hit by a vehicle outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria, on October 19. The incident left doctors with no option but to amputate both of her legs.
Albanese said the incident demonstrated the importance of strengthening security measures for public officials and expressed support for Commonwealth efforts aimed at improving their protection.
He also warned that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East were exerting a "devastating" effect on the global economy.
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