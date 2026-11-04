Russia, Ukraine Airstrikes Leave Two Dead Plus Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) At least two people have been killed and more than 90 others wounded as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged accusations over overnight aerial attacks carried out on Tuesday.
In Ukraine, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synyehubov reported that a Russian strike hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, leaving 64 people injured.
“A building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, along with the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars,” said Synyehubov.
He also confirmed that 226 patients receiving treatment at the affected facility were being transferred to other medical institutions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently raised the reported number of wounded to 73, explaining that the attacks primarily targeted energy infrastructure, particularly electricity generation sites and substations.
"It is very telling that all of this is happening on the day of the U.S. congressional elections. The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal from them. But such terror must be noticed and stopped," Zelenskyy said on US social media platform X.
Separately, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha announced that Russian strikes on the regional capital, Dnipro, during the morning had killed two people and injured 20 others. He added that rescue teams had concluded their search and recovery operations at the affected locations.
In Ukraine, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synyehubov reported that a Russian strike hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, leaving 64 people injured.
“A building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, along with the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars,” said Synyehubov.
He also confirmed that 226 patients receiving treatment at the affected facility were being transferred to other medical institutions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently raised the reported number of wounded to 73, explaining that the attacks primarily targeted energy infrastructure, particularly electricity generation sites and substations.
"It is very telling that all of this is happening on the day of the U.S. congressional elections. The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal from them. But such terror must be noticed and stopped," Zelenskyy said on US social media platform X.
Separately, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha announced that Russian strikes on the regional capital, Dnipro, during the morning had killed two people and injured 20 others. He added that rescue teams had concluded their search and recovery operations at the affected locations.
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