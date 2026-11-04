Armed Attack Kills Five Nigerian Police Officers on Northwest Highway
(MENAFN) Five Nigerian police officers have been killed in an armed ambush while travelling from Sokoto state to neighbouring Zamfara state in the country's northwest, highlighting continuing security challenges in the region.
The officers were aboard a public transportation bus operated by a Zamfara state mass transit service when gunmen intercepted their vehicle along the Sokoto-Gusau highway on Monday evening and opened fire.
Police spokesperson Abdullahi Faruk confirmed the deaths, adding that the bodies of all five officers had been transferred to the morgue at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.
The personnel were reportedly heading to Zamfara to carry out a special security assignment. Their deployment was intended to provide protection during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.
The attack underscores the persistent threat posed by armed groups across northwestern Nigeria, where travellers regularly face roadside ambushes, while rural communities remain vulnerable to raids and kidnappings for ransom.
Despite continued security operations involving military and police forces, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states continue to experience recurring violence carried out by armed groups.
The officers were aboard a public transportation bus operated by a Zamfara state mass transit service when gunmen intercepted their vehicle along the Sokoto-Gusau highway on Monday evening and opened fire.
Police spokesperson Abdullahi Faruk confirmed the deaths, adding that the bodies of all five officers had been transferred to the morgue at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.
The personnel were reportedly heading to Zamfara to carry out a special security assignment. Their deployment was intended to provide protection during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.
The attack underscores the persistent threat posed by armed groups across northwestern Nigeria, where travellers regularly face roadside ambushes, while rural communities remain vulnerable to raids and kidnappings for ransom.
Despite continued security operations involving military and police forces, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states continue to experience recurring violence carried out by armed groups.
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