South Korea Investigates Exposure of Presidential Travel Data
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have launched an investigation after sensitive personal information belonging to President Lee Jae Myung and 167 members of his overseas delegation appeared on a publicly accessible website, prompting an emergency meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday.
The meeting, led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun, was convened following revelations that a document containing details about the presidential entourage had been published online in June.
The leaked records reportedly contained personal information, including birth dates and passport numbers. Those potentially affected included the first lady, high-ranking presidential officials, cabinet ministers, security personnel and members of the media.
Lee assumed the presidency in June after an early election was held following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Lim characterized the data exposure as a "serious incident" and instructed relevant authorities to examine the scale of the breach, assess possible consequences and identify those behind the incident.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon confirmed that technical examinations were underway on computers and email accounts associated with the delegation's June visit.
The ministry also confirmed that the compromised material had been taken down from the website, while authorities continue examining whether additional personal information was exposed.
The meeting, led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun, was convened following revelations that a document containing details about the presidential entourage had been published online in June.
The leaked records reportedly contained personal information, including birth dates and passport numbers. Those potentially affected included the first lady, high-ranking presidential officials, cabinet ministers, security personnel and members of the media.
Lee assumed the presidency in June after an early election was held following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Lim characterized the data exposure as a "serious incident" and instructed relevant authorities to examine the scale of the breach, assess possible consequences and identify those behind the incident.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon confirmed that technical examinations were underway on computers and email accounts associated with the delegation's June visit.
The ministry also confirmed that the compromised material had been taken down from the website, while authorities continue examining whether additional personal information was exposed.
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