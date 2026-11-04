Qalibaf Says US Voters Reject War, Iran Supports Their Message
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Wednesday that American voters had sent a message rejecting war, declaring Tehran’s support for their position following significant Republican losses in the US midterm elections.
“Whether out of conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Qalibaf wrote in a statement published on the US social media platform X.
He warned that the US administration would face a “nightmare” if it ignored the wishes of its citizens in favor of what he described as “international paymasters and blackmailers.”
His comments followed Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats were projected to secure control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Trump launched the war against Iran alongside Israel in February, making the conflict a significant issue amid the election campaign. The Republican Party’s losses have raised questions about the political consequences of the administration’s approach to the confrontation.
Qalibaf’s statement appeared to link the election results to public opposition to the war, presenting the outcome as a rejection of continued military escalation.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain underway, with Qatar continuing to mediate between the two sides as tensions persist over the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran said Monday that it remained in contact with the United States through intermediaries, indicating that indirect exchanges of messages were continuing despite the unresolved disputes.
Tehran has also maintained that reopening the Strait of Hormuz depends on Washington lifting its naval blockade, leaving maritime security and freedom of navigation among the central issues in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
“Whether out of conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Qalibaf wrote in a statement published on the US social media platform X.
He warned that the US administration would face a “nightmare” if it ignored the wishes of its citizens in favor of what he described as “international paymasters and blackmailers.”
His comments followed Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats were projected to secure control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Trump launched the war against Iran alongside Israel in February, making the conflict a significant issue amid the election campaign. The Republican Party’s losses have raised questions about the political consequences of the administration’s approach to the confrontation.
Qalibaf’s statement appeared to link the election results to public opposition to the war, presenting the outcome as a rejection of continued military escalation.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain underway, with Qatar continuing to mediate between the two sides as tensions persist over the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran said Monday that it remained in contact with the United States through intermediaries, indicating that indirect exchanges of messages were continuing despite the unresolved disputes.
Tehran has also maintained that reopening the Strait of Hormuz depends on Washington lifting its naval blockade, leaving maritime security and freedom of navigation among the central issues in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
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