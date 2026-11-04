Snap Reaches Settlement Over Social Media Mental Health Claims
(MENAFN) Snap Inc. has reached a confidential agreement with two plaintiffs who accused major social media platforms of contributing to mental health difficulties during their teenage years, resolving the dispute just before the company was due to face trial.
The settlement, announced Monday, leaves Snap, the company behind Snapchat, as the final defendant in a landmark case involving allegations against four major technology companies. Jury selection had already begun, with proceedings scheduled to start Wednesday, according to reports.
The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as S.J., a female minor, and K.D.B., an 18-year-old woman, are among more than 2,000 individuals pursuing claims against social media companies. They argue that platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok encouraged excessive smartphone use and addiction, contributing to conditions including depression, anxiety and body dysmorphia.
"Families shouldn't have to go jury by jury to solve a problem this big," plaintiffs' attorney Mark Lanier said in a written statement.
"What these teenagers need is a permanent fix, real design changes that protect kids, not case-by-case patches. Until that happens, we will keep trying these cases."
In response, Snap confirmed that an agreement had been reached, saying the parties were "pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner."
The company also defended Snapchat's approach, explaining that the platform was developed to facilitate communication between friends. It highlighted measures introduced to improve user protection, including safety features, educational tutorials and collaborations with specialists.
Snap reaffirmed its commitment to further improving protections for users, particularly in areas involving safety, privacy and overall well-being.
The settlement, announced Monday, leaves Snap, the company behind Snapchat, as the final defendant in a landmark case involving allegations against four major technology companies. Jury selection had already begun, with proceedings scheduled to start Wednesday, according to reports.
The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as S.J., a female minor, and K.D.B., an 18-year-old woman, are among more than 2,000 individuals pursuing claims against social media companies. They argue that platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok encouraged excessive smartphone use and addiction, contributing to conditions including depression, anxiety and body dysmorphia.
"Families shouldn't have to go jury by jury to solve a problem this big," plaintiffs' attorney Mark Lanier said in a written statement.
"What these teenagers need is a permanent fix, real design changes that protect kids, not case-by-case patches. Until that happens, we will keep trying these cases."
In response, Snap confirmed that an agreement had been reached, saying the parties were "pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner."
The company also defended Snapchat's approach, explaining that the platform was developed to facilitate communication between friends. It highlighted measures introduced to improve user protection, including safety features, educational tutorials and collaborations with specialists.
Snap reaffirmed its commitment to further improving protections for users, particularly in areas involving safety, privacy and overall well-being.
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