Tajikistan, China's Pingmei Shenma Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, has met with the management of China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group Co., Ltd. on November 2, 2026, to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures in the country's free economic zones.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, during the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation with the company and prospects for its further development.

The minister noted that, thanks to the wise policies of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Leader of the Nation, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries are at a high level of development in all areas.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue cooperation toward creating joint ventures, including in the country's free economic zones.

China Pingmei Shenma Holding Group is a state-owned energy and chemical conglomerate controlled by the state assets supervision commission of China's Henan province. It was formed in 2008 through the merger of Pingmei Group and Shenma Group, and its businesses include coal mining, coking, and nylon chemicals.

Tajikistan has five free economic zones: Sughd, Danghara, Kulob, Panj, and Ishkoshim. The first of them, FEZ Sughd, was established in 2009. The zones offer preferential economic conditions and a special legal framework for business and investment activities. Minister Abdurahmonzoda is also deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Free Economic Zones of Tajikistan.