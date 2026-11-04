Kazakhstan Proposes Establishing UN Regional Cybercrime Center In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed establishing a regional center of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Astana to combat cybercrime across Eurasia, the ministry said.

Speaking at an international conference on combating cybercrime, Kazakhstan's Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov presented the initiative, which would cover not only Kazakhstan but also the wider Eurasian region.

"We need joint analytical work. We need to look not at individual crimes but at the entire transnational criminal network. We need to understand how criminal groups are connected, how stolen funds are moved, what new threats are emerging, and make joint decisions based on this information," the minister said.

The ministry said the initiative had received general support from UN leadership. The proposed center would focus on in-depth analysis of cyber threats, sharing experience, improving investigative practices, and training specialists.

Sadenov also called for stronger practical cooperation among law enforcement agencies in different countries.

"Cybercrime does not recognize national borders. A criminal may be in one country, while the victim is in another. Stolen money can pass through accounts in several countries within minutes," he said.

The minister emphasized the need for rapid information exchange, joint identification of criminal schemes and coordination of international investigations.

"We need to act together. Exchange information faster. Identify criminal schemes jointly. Coordinate investigations. And, most importantly, not only solve crimes but also prevent them," Sadenov added.

The international conference on combating cybercrime was organized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs with the support of the UNODC and INTERPOL. It brought together representatives from 27 foreign countries.

The main topics included joint efforts to combat transnational cybercrime, the exchange of advanced technologies and the development of practical solutions.