Novo Raises Full-Year Outlook On Continued GLP-1 Momentum, With Third-Quarter Adjusted Operating Profit Increasing 27% At CER To DKK 31,720 Million
|PROFIT AND LOSS DKK million
|Q3 2026
|Growth in DKK
|Growth at CER
|9M 2026
|Growth in DKK
|Growth at CER
|Net sales
|79,195
|6%
|4%
|254,506
|11%
|13%
|Operating profit
|23,011
|(3%)
|(9%)
|109,690
|14%
|18%
|Adjusted net sales1
|79,195
|6%
|4%
|227,746
|0%
|2%
|Adjusted operating profit1
|31,720
|34%
|27%
|97,967
|5%
|8%
|CER: Constant exchange rates; 1Adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit exclude certain exceptional and non-recurring items not reflective of the Group's normal course of operating activities, as defined in Appendix 7.
“We delivered a stronger-than-expected third quarter and are raising our full-year outlook for adjusted sales and adjusted operating profit. We are particularly pleased to see both US Operations and International Operations deliver sales growth this quarter. Growth was led by our obesity portfolio, with continued uptake of Wegovy® pill in the US and encouraging early launches internationally. Our focus is on sustaining this progress through disciplined execution and broader access to our medicines. We are also advancing our pipeline and preparing for the US launch of CagriSema in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo.
On 4 November 2026 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 07.00 am EST, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors' (the contents of the company's website do not form a part of this Form 6-K).
Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. Novo's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.
|Contacts for further information
|Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Investors:
| Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
...
| Mads Berner Bruun
+45 3075 2936
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
...
| Alex Bruce (US)
+1 640 230 0276
...
Company announcement No 65 / 2026
Attachment
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CA261104-NOVO-Q3-2026
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