Comply Academy Expands 2027 Global Online Compliance Training In AML, GRC, FCA And AI Governance Certifications

Comply Academy

The 2027 expansion enhances global access to professional certifications in anti-money laundering, governance, risk and compliance, FCA regulations & AI GRC.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COMPLY ACADEMY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC FOCUS FOR 2027: EXPANDING PROFESSIONAL COMPLIANCE EDUCATION, AI GOVERNANCE AND CORPORATE GRC TRAINING

Comply Academy ( ), an international provider of online compliance courses, professional certifications and corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) training, has announced its strategic focus for 2027, aimed at supporting the evolving professional development needs of compliance practitioners and regulated organisations worldwide.

Powered by the Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC), Comply Academy offers professional education and certification programmes covering:

- Anti-Money Laundering (AML )

- Regulatory Compliance

- Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC)

- Financial Crime Prevention

- Know Your Customer (KYC)

- Customer Due Diligence (CDD)

- Sanctions

- Corporate Governance

- Operational Resilience

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance

With regulatory expectations continuing to evolve across the United Kingdom, European Union, Middle East and international financial markets, Comply Academy is positioning its training offering to help professionals develop the practical knowledge and specialist competencies required in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The Academy's 2027 strategy focuses on three priorities:

1. Expanding access to professional compliance education.

2. Supporting the development of emerging regulatory competencies.

3. Strengthening corporate compliance training solutions for regulated organisations.



PREPARING COMPLIANCE PROFESSIONALS FOR THE REGULATORY CHALLENGES OF 2027

The role of compliance professionals has evolved significantly in recent years.

Compliance Officers, Money Laundering Reporting Officers (MLROs), Risk Managers and Governance professionals are increasingly expected to understand a broader range of regulatory and operational challenges, including:

- Financial crime and AML

- Artificial intelligence and AI governance

- Cybersecurity

- Operational resilience

- Digital assets

- Technology-related risks

These developments are changing how organisations approach compliance competency, professional development and employee training.

Comply Academy aims to address these evolving requirements through structured professional education that combines traditional regulatory disciplines with emerging areas of governance, technology and risk management.

"Compliance is no longer simply about understanding regulations. Today's professionals must understand how governance, financial crime prevention, technology, risk management and organisational strategy interact.

Our vision at Comply Academy is to make high-quality professional compliance education accessible internationally, helping individuals build successful careers while supporting organisations in developing knowledgeable, competent and effective compliance teams.

As we approach 2027, we believe continuous professional education will become increasingly important for compliance professionals at every stage of their careers."

- A spokesperson for Comply Academy



PROFESSIONAL COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATIONS AND ONLINE TRAINING

Comply Academy provides a range of specialist online compliance courses and professional certification programmes designed for individuals entering the compliance profession, experienced practitioners seeking career advancement and organisations developing their internal compliance capabilities.

Its professional education offering covers several key disciplines.

1. ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) CERTIFICATES

AML training addresses money laundering and terrorist financing risks, customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity reporting, financial crime controls and risk-based compliance approaches.

These qualifications are relevant to professionals working in banking, investment services, fintech, payments, electronic money, digital assets and other regulated sectors.

2. GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE (GRC) CERTIFICATIONS

GRC programmes provide knowledge across corporate governance, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, internal controls, ethics, compliance monitoring and organisational accountability.

They support professionals seeking broader responsibilities across governance, risk and compliance functions.

3. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND FCA COMPLIANCE COURSES

Comply Academy provides compliance training relevant to the UK financial services regulatory environment, including areas associated with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), regulatory governance, conduct, compliance monitoring and financial crime prevention.

4. AI GOVERNANCE AND AI RISK MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATIONS

AI governance training addresses the emerging regulatory, ethical and operational challenges associated with artificial intelligence.

Relevant subjects include AI accountability, transparency, model risk, human oversight, data protection and governance frameworks.

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE

Risk management programmes help professionals develop competencies in risk identification, assessment, monitoring, mitigation and reporting.

Operational resilience training supports understanding of business continuity, operational dependencies, third-party risk and regulatory resilience expectations.

6. FINANCIAL CRIME PREVENTION, KYC AND CUSTOMER DUE DILIGENCE

Specialist programmes address financial crime risks, customer identification, beneficial ownership, Enhanced Due Diligence, sanctions compliance and ongoing monitoring.

Through flexible online learning, Comply Academy enables professionals to develop their knowledge while continuing their employment and other professional commitments.



AI GOVERNANCE EMERGES AS A MAJOR COMPLIANCE TRAINING PRIORITY

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important consideration for regulated organisations and their compliance functions.

As businesses integrate AI into customer interactions, transaction monitoring, risk assessment, operational processes and decision-making, new questions arise concerning accountability, transparency, fairness, data protection, model governance and regulatory oversight.

These developments are creating a need for compliance professionals who understand the interaction between artificial intelligence, governance and regulatory obligations.

Comply Academy's AI Governance and AI Risk Management training addresses important international regulatory developments and frameworks, including:

- EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act)

- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

- ISO/IEC 42001

- NIST AI Risk Management Framework

The Academy identifies AI governance as a key professional development priority for 2027, alongside established compliance disciplines such as AML, financial crime prevention and enterprise risk management.



CORPORATE COMPLIANCE TRAINING FOR REGULATED ORGANISATIONS

Alongside individual professional education, Comply Academy provides corporate compliance training and enterprise learning solutions for regulated businesses.

Its corporate offering includes:

- Bespoke training programmes

- Live online training sessions

- Face-to-face workshops

- Branded Learning Management System (LMS) environments

Organisations can access a portfolio of more than 100 GRC training courses covering regulatory compliance, AML, financial crime, governance, risk management and related subjects.

These solutions are designed to support structured employee training, continuing professional development and the implementation of effective compliance education programmes.

Comply Academy also delivers bespoke in-house and corporate training programmes, including:

- MLRO Training

- Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR) Training

- FCA Regulatory Interview Preparation

- Consumer Credit Compliance Training

- Corporate Governance

- Crypto Assets Regulation

- Sports Compliance

- Financial Crime Prevention

- Other specialist regulatory training solutions

These programmes can be tailored to the specific needs of regulated firms, senior executives and compliance professionals.

Corporate training can be tailored to an organisation's regulatory environment, business activities, workforce responsibilities and internal compliance requirements.

Comply Academy's corporate learning solutions are relevant to organisations operating across:

- Banking

- Investment services

- Wealth management

- Fintech

- Payments and electronic money

- Insurance

- Digital assets

- Other regulated industries

The Academy supports businesses seeking training relevant to the UK, EU, Middle East and other international regulatory environments.



SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF COMPLIANCE OFFICERS AND MLROs

Comply Academy's professional education offering also supports individuals considering careers in compliance, AML, financial crime prevention, governance and risk management.

The compliance profession attracts individuals from a variety of academic and professional backgrounds, including law, finance, banking, accounting, auditing, operations and technology.

Structured professional training can provide an important foundation for developing regulatory knowledge and understanding the responsibilities associated with compliance functions.

For experienced practitioners, specialist certifications and continuing professional development can support progression towards senior roles such as:

- Compliance Manager

- Head of Compliance

- Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)

- Risk Manager

- GRC Director

Comply Academy encourages a continuous learning approach, recognising that professional competency requires ongoing development as regulations, business models and industry risks evolve.



A GLOBAL APPROACH TO COMPLIANCE EDUCATION

Comply Academy's long-term strategy is to strengthen its position as a trusted international provider of online compliance education and professional development.

By combining AGRC-powered professional certifications, flexible online learning, specialist regulatory subjects and corporate training solutions, the Academy aims to support both individual career development and organisational compliance capabilities.

Its 2027 focus includes professional education across:

- Regulatory Compliance

- Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

- Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

- Financial Crime Prevention

- Risk Management

- AI Governance

- Corporate Governance

- Operational Resilience

The Academy's approach reflects the increasingly international nature of compliance, where professionals and organisations must understand global regulatory developments while responding to jurisdiction-specific obligations.

"Regulatory requirements will continue to evolve, but the importance of knowledgeable and competent compliance professionals will remain constant.

Our ambition is to help develop the next generation of compliance professionals by providing accessible, practical and internationally relevant education, while supporting regulated organisations in strengthening their compliance capabilities."

- Comply Academy Team



EXPLORE COMPLY ACADEMY'S ONLINE COMPLIANCE COURSES AND CERTIFICATIONS

Professionals seeking to become Compliance Officers, obtain AML Certificates, develop GRC expertise or pursue specialist qualifications in Risk Management and AI Governance can explore Comply Academy's available programmes online.

Regulated organisations can also contact the Academy to discuss bespoke corporate training, professional development programmes and enterprise learning solutions.

Discover Comply Academy's compliance courses and professional certifications:



ABOUT COMPLY ACADEMY

Comply Academy is a London-based international provider of online compliance courses, professional certifications and corporate Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) training.

Comply Academy supports individuals and organisations seeking to develop professional knowledge and competencies across Regulatory Compliance, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Prevention, Governance, Risk Management, Artificial Intelligence Governance, Corporate Governance and Operational Resilience.

The Academy provides flexible online professional education, specialist certification programmes, bespoke corporate training, live workshops and enterprise Learning Management System solutions.

With a focus on practical knowledge, professional development and international regulatory relevance, Comply Academy aims to help individuals advance their compliance careers and organisations strengthen their internal compliance capabilities.

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