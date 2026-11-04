Dunwoody Painters Advises Interior Painting Now And Exterior Painting In Spring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dunwoody Painters advises Dunwoody homeowners to start interior painting now and move full exterior repaints to spring as cold nights arrive.

- Stephen Doversola, Owner, Dunwoody PaintersATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dunwoody Painters is advising homeowners in Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Peachtree Corners and East Cobb to move full exterior repaints to the spring calendar. Interior painting and cabinet refinishing go ahead now. Atlanta's first freeze arrives around November 13 on average, according to 95.5 WSB meteorologist Kirk Mellish, and Sherwin-Williams advises keeping fresh exterior paint above the dew point for at least 48 hours.Late October afternoons still feel like painting weather, and the company's own guidance names spring through fall as the exterior season. The trouble is the nights. Paint keeps drying after the crew leaves, and a coat applied on a mild afternoon can meet cold air and condensation before morning. By mid-November in north metro Atlanta those nights are routine, which is why Dunwoody Painters is booking whole-house exteriors for spring rather than squeezing them into the last warm weeks.What time of year should a house exterior be painted in metro Atlanta?For a full repaint, spring and early fall are the dependable windows, as long as the weather and the surface meet the coating maker's requirements. Sherwin-Williams gives 50 degrees Fahrenheit as its normal recommendation for latex paint and rates some exterior lines down to 35 degrees. A whole house means several days of coats across several sides, so one cold, wet night can put a section at risk.Can wood rot repair wait until spring?No. Rot gets worse through a wet winter. Exposed wood on window sills and board ends takes on water every time it rains, and soft fascia spreads into the boards beside it. Paint on trim and fascia lasts 5 to 7 years in metro Atlanta, and the company's carpentry guidance is plain about the cost of waiting: two years past due adds scraping and extra trim replacement, and four years past due adds rot repair and new siding boards. The crew replaces rotted fascia, soffits, casings and siding boards now and primes and paints the repairs on days inside the product's temperature range.How long does it take to paint a room?Most rooms take one to three days, depending on size, prep and the number of colors. That fits a living room, dining room or guest room into the weeks before Thanksgiving on November 26, and none of it depends on the weather. The company uses low-odor, low-VOC paint and works rooms in sequence, so families stay in the house.How long does it take to paint kitchen cabinets?A typical kitchen takes four to six days. The sink and appliances stay in service the whole time. The doors and drawer fronts come off for a few days to be sprayed and cured, and the cabinet boxes are masked and painted in place. For a household planning to host in late November, it is the project to start first.Who does the work at Dunwoody Painters?Stephen Doversola owns Dunwoody Painters and often walks the house with homeowners at the estimate, where rot and trim damage are found and priced into the same written quote as the paint. The company reports more than 15 years of experience, its crews are licensed and insured, and every residential and commercial project carries a written two-year workmanship warranty. Crews work in Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Brookhaven every working day, so a walkthrough is usually possible within 24 hours. Doversola is available to speak about cold-weather painting limits and what homeowners should check on their trim before winter rain sets in.About Dunwoody Painters: Dunwoody Painters is a locally owned painting company based in Dunwoody, Georgia, serving homes and businesses in Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Peachtree Corners, East Cobb and across metro Atlanta. Its work includes interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, carpentry and wood rot repair, drywall repair and commercial painting. The company can be reached at (678) 737-6776. More information is available at .

Ansh Shah

Dunwoody Painters

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Dunwoody Painters Advises Interior Painting Now and Exterior Painting in Spring News Provided By seenai November 04, 2026, 06:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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