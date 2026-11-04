Bettersize Launches Bevision D3 Series, Bringing A New Level Of Precision To Particle Size And Shape Analysis

BeVision D3 Series - Dynamic Image Analyzer

BeVision D3 combines high-resolution particle analysis, intelligent automation, and sieve-correlated results to improve laboratory efficiency & quality control.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bettersize Instruments announces the launch of the BeVision D3 Series, a new generation of fully automated particle size and shape analyzers designed to deliver greater analytical insight, improved testing efficiency, and more consistent results across a wide range of industrial applications. Powered by Dynamic Image Analysis (DIA) technology, the BeVision D3 Series combines high-resolution particle imaging, comprehensive morphology analysis, and intelligent automation in a single platform. By capturing and analyzing individual particles in motion, the system provides detailed information beyond conventional particle size measurements while offering a faster, more informative alternative to traditional sieve analysis.

Learn more about BeVision D3

“Today, laboratories need more than a particle size distribution. They need to understand how particle shape and morphology influence material quality, while maintaining the speed and consistency required for routine testing. With the BeVision D3 Series, we're bringing advanced particle imaging and intelligent automation together in a practical solution that helps users gain deeper insights into their materials, streamline quality control, and confidently move beyond conventional testing methods.” - Cao Jing, Senior Application Engineer, Bettersize Instruments

Three Key Capabilities Set the BeVision D3 Series Apart

- Comprehensive particle size and shape characterization: With a measurement range spanning 0.5 μm to 26 mm across different configurations, the BeVision D3 Series provides detailed particle characterization for diverse materials. Its advanced imaging technology measures more than 37 size and shape parameters, including circularity, aspect ratio, length, width, and compactness. The BeVision D3 Pro features a dual-CMOS camera system that simultaneously captures fine and coarse particles, enabling comprehensive analysis of broad particle size distributions in a single measurement.

- A smarter alternative to traditional sieve analysis: An integrated sieve correlation function produces particle size distributions that closely align with conventional sieve analysis, allowing laboratories to adopt automated DIA technology while maintaining comparability with established testing methods. Unlike mechanical sieving, DIA also provides individual particle images and detailed shape information, supporting more comprehensive quality control and more effective identification of oversized, undersized, and irregular particles.

- Greater efficiency through intelligent automation: The fully automated workflow minimizes manual intervention and operator-dependent variability, with typical testing times of approximately three minutes using the free-fall dispersion system. Dedicated dry and wet dispersion units accommodate different sample characteristics, while the intuitive BeVision DIA Software supports automated measurement, particle classification, advanced data analysis, and customizable reporting.

Together, these capabilities enable laboratories to consolidate particle size and shape characterization into a more efficient workflow, gaining richer material insights without the complexity and time demands of conventional testing methods.

From Routine Quality Control to Advanced Material Characterization

The BeVision D3 Series is designed for applications across abrasives, agriculture, additive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, battery materials, and other particle-based industries. For abrasives, precise detection of oversized and undersized particles, combined with shape analysis, supports the evaluation of material consistency and grinding performance. In agriculture, the system enables efficient characterization of fertilizers, granules, and grains, with sieve-correlated results supporting established quality control practices. For additive manufacturing, detailed particle size and morphology data provide valuable insights into the quality of metal powders. The system also supports specialized applications, including particle mixture analysis, fibrous contaminant detection in battery graphite, and thickness measurement of flaky particles, expanding the scope of information available from a single analytical platform.

Demonstrations and Availability

The BeVision D3 Series is designed for both research and routine quality control applications, offering flexible configurations for different particle sizes, sample types, and measurement requirements. To experience BeVision D3 firsthand book a live demo:

About Bettersize Instruments

Bettersize Instruments specializes in particle characterization technologies, providing analytical solutions for particle size, particle shape, zeta potential, and powder property measurement. Its comprehensive product portfolio supports research, quality control, and industrial applications across a broad range of industries. With its global headquarters in China and regional operations in North America and Europe, Bettersize is committed to advancing particle characterization through innovative technologies, reliable analytical solutions, and dedicated application expertise.

Ricky Ponting

Bettersize Inc.

+86 755 2692 6582

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BeVision D3 Series | Bring Every Particle Into Focus

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Bettersize Launches BeVision D3 Series, Bringing a New Level of Precision to Particle Size and Shape Analysis News Provided By Bettersize Instruments November 04, 2026, 06:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Mining Industry



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