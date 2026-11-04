Western Specialty Contractors Completes Surgical Room Updates At San Marcos Animal Shelter

San Marcos Animal Shelter

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Austin branch completed improvements to the surgical and animal holding areas at the San Marcos Animal Shelter, a government-owned facility in San Marcos, Texas. Serving as the prime contractor for the City of San Marcos, Western performed the work using its own crews while maintaining a safe, controlled worksite.

The project focused on updating several interior spaces with durable materials suited for the animal shelter environment. Western installed stainless steel wall panels throughout the restroom, break room, surgery room and two holding areas, providing durable, cleanable surfaces for the facility. The work included 22-gauge, 4-by-8-foot stainless steel wall panels and 14-gauge stainless steel sheets installed between kennels.

A primary challenge was the project's fast turnaround. Western coordinated the delivery of materials and adjusted crew schedules in preparation for the work. The team also worked closely with City staff to ensure the affected animal shelter areas were completely cleared before construction began.

“With such a short schedule, coordination was especially important on this project,” said Michael Walker, Western Specialty Contractors Project Manager.“Our crews worked closely with the City to make sure the spaces were ready, the materials were coordinated, and the improvements could be completed efficiently while maintaining a safe work environment.”

Western also provided barriers as needed to separate the work areas and coordinated a final walkthrough with the City upon completion.

The project began and was completed in September 2026. Western finished the work within budget to the satisfaction of the City of San Marcos.

Aaron Williams

Austin Branch Manager

+1 737-209-4224 ext. 4243

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Surgical Room Updates at San Marcos Animal Shelter News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors November 04, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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