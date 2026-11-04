MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Cancels Shivaji Park Deepotsav Amid Severe Drought In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) In view of the severe drought affecting 304 out of 358 talukas in Maharashtra - which has caused widespread damage to an estimated 141.53 lakh hectares of rain-fed, irrigated, and horticultural crops - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the annual Deepotsav celebration at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Every year, the MNS celebrates Deepotsav at Shivaji Park with grand illuminations and spectacular fireworks, drawing crowds from Mumbai, Thane, and various corners of Maharashtra to enjoy the festivities. However, through a video message, Thackeray announced that the celebration will not be held this year.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Thackeray said, "There is usually immense enthusiasm. Illuminations and fireworks are set up here at Shivaji Park, and people from all over Maharashtra-from Mumbai, Thane, and distant corners of the state-make it a point to come and enjoy the Deepotsav, having a wonderful time. However, we have decided not to celebrate Deepotsav this year. The sole reason is the terrible drought that has struck, exists, and looms over Maharashtra. In light of this severe drought, my heart simply could not accept celebrating a festival of this kind."

He highlighted the grim reality facing the state, noting that rural Maharashtra is grappling with acute water scarcity and a worsening drought.

"Today, Maharashtra is passing through a very peculiar phase. Given this situation, when we celebrate Diwali with grand enthusiasm, how would our brothers and sisters in rural Maharashtra, and their young children, feel about it? I think we need to reflect on this ourselves," he stated.

Taking a critical stance on political priorities, Thackeray added, "The Chief Minister stated that this drought will be even more severe than the one in 1972. Even though this was announced earlier, it seems the ruling party leaders didn't quite grasp it and continued playing Garba. Be that as it may, that is their concern. But celebrating Diwali and organising such a Deepotsav under these circumstances does not feel right to my conscience, and hence the decision has been made not to hold Deepotsav this year."

Expressing hope for better times ahead, Raj Thackeray prayed for relief and good conditions next year. Highlighting the impending migration from rural areas, he warned, "Countless households and communities will be forced to leave their villages from numerous places across Maharashtra and head towards the cities, where urban conditions are already visible to us. Celebrating such a festival amid this overall state scenario did not feel right to me, and I have a humble request to make to you as well."

Clarifying that he is not advocating a "black Diwali," he urged citizens to practice moderation. "We do not want to celebrate a black Diwali, but we must exercise some restraint on that excitement. It is necessary to check ourselves and exercise restraint when bursting crackers and putting up illuminations. We are all citizens of Maharashtra, and we all have immense love for our state. When citizens of Maharashtra are suffering like this, celebrating a festival on a massive scale just does not feel right, and it shouldn't feel right to you either," he noted.

Concluding his message, Thackeray urged people to stick to traditional simple observances while keeping celebrations in check. "Therefore, this Diwali, let us all hang lanterns, share sweets, and do all the necessary things, but I request you to exercise restraint when it comes to heavy lighting and bursting firecrackers. Next year, we will once again celebrate Deepotsav with great zeal. Until then, this is all I wanted to share with you," he said.

He wrapped up his message by extending heartfelt Diwali greetings to the public on behalf of himself, his family, and his party MNS.