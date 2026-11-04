Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' Makers Thank TN CM Vijay For Permitting Theatres To Screen Up To Six Shows A Day

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) The makers of director Sundar C's eagerly awaited devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2 - Mahasakthi', featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for permitting theatres in the state to screen up to six shows a day and allowing the first show to commence as early as 6 AM.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, production house Vels Film International, said, "On behalf of the team of Mookuthi Amman 2 - Mahasakthi, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay sir and the Honourable Minister Thiru Rajmohan sir for permitting theatres to screen up to six shows a day and allowing the first show to commence as early as 6:00 AM."

Calling the decision "a significant encouragement to the Tamil film industry and a wonderful gesture towards cinema lovers", the production house said the initiative had paved the way for their film 'Mookuthi Amman 2' to reach audiences across Tamil Nadu and that it would enable more people to experience and celebrate the film on the big screens.

"We sincerely appreciate your support and commitment to creating greater opportunities for Tamil cinema and its vibrant film industry," the makers said in their statement.

For the unaware, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday had announced that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had passed an order, granting permission to all theatres in the state for holding six shows for newly released Tamil films, everyday for a week from the date of release of the new films.

The shows, the government said, could be held from 6 am till 2.30 am the next day, everyday for a week.

In a press release, the government pointed out that the Tamil Film Active Producers Association,the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations had presented a number of pleas to the Tamil Nadu government.

Notable among these was a request that for new Tamil films, theatres and multiplexes in the state be allowed to hold six screenings a day -- from 06.00 am to 02.30 am the next day -- for a period of one week from the date of release of the new Tamil films.

Stating that the Chief Minister, after holding due deliberations with the authorities concerned on the request made to him by the film industry associations, had sought to make a change to The Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and had now announced that all theatres in Tamil Nadu screening newly released Tamil films could hold screenings not exceeding six shows per day for a week from the date of release of the newly released films.

The shows could be held from 6.00am to 2.30pm the next day, the government said and added that theatres could also hold six shows on local festival days, public holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.