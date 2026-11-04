India Sets Equity-Centred Climate Agenda While Preparing To Champion Developing Nations At COP31 Talks

India will push for a more balanced and implementation-focused climate framework at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, with New Delhi prioritising the concerns of developing nations and calling for greater support from advanced economies.

Speaking on Tuesday, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said India would enter the November 9-20 summit with a solution-driven approach aimed at addressing the needs of the Global South. The country plans to emphasise capacity building, knowledge exchange and climate responses tailored to local geographic conditions.

India is expected to coordinate closely with major developing-country groupings, including the G-77 and China, the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) bloc and BASIC, which brings together Brazil, South Africa, India and China. Through these alliances, New Delhi intends to strengthen the collective voice of emerging and developing economies during negotiations.

A major element of India's agenda will be climate finance. The government will seek a decision on launching the Climate Finance Work Programme and will continue pressing developed countries to meet their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.

According to Yadav, funding for climate action should be predictable and largely based on public and concessional finance. He stressed that financial assistance must not place additional debt burdens on developing countries that are already dealing with the impacts of climate change.

India will also continue resisting top-down approaches to climate targets. The country maintains that mitigation efforts and outcomes stemming from the global stock take process should remain party-driven, facilitative and non-punitive. New Delhi's position is that all climate commitments should continue to respect the nationally determined nature of countries' pledges.

Adaptation and Technology to Remain Key Priorities

Adaptation is expected to feature prominently in India's approach to COP31. The government will advocate voluntary indicators under the Global Goal on Adaptation framework and oppose linking those indicators to eligibility for climate finance. India is also expected to seek stronger financial backing for adaptation initiatives.

On the issue of a just transition, New Delhi will support extending the Just Transition Work Programme through a mechanism led by parties to the convention. Yadav said India's stance would continue to be shaped by principles of climate justice, the right to development and access to affordable energy.

Technology transfer is another area where India intends to push for stronger action. The government maintains that developed countries should fulfil their commitments on technology sharing while addressing obstacles associated with costs, intellectual property rights and trade-related barriers.

India will also reiterate that participation in carbon markets should remain voluntary. At the same time, it intends to argue that initiatives pursued under the Presidency Action Agenda must remain separate from the formal negotiating process. The country further believes global climate goals should reflect the varying national circumstances faced by different countries.

Beyond the negotiation track, India plans to draw attention to the relationship between climate adaptation, food security and the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. Its participation in Antalya will include LeadIT 3.0 alongside Sweden, as well as high-level side events focused on coastal resilience, forests and the International Big Cat Alliance.