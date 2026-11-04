Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Ahead Of November 5 Release

The advance booking for Ramayana has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. Here is a look at how the film has created a buzz at the box-office before its November 5 release.

Highly anticipated movie Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is creating huge pre-release buzz. The movie has created history in terms of pre-booking of tickets. The advance ticket sales have crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. Very few Indian films have managed this incredible feat but now Ramayana is one of them.

Pre-bookings started on the day of Dasara for the global release of the movie on November 5. Around 15 days prior to the release, the pre-bookings started but did not really gain steam. The makers only allowed pre-bookings in select theatres in major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Due to the deal being discussed between distributors and theatre owners, the pre-bookings could not gain steam in smaller towns and single-screen theatres. However, last Friday they came to a mutual agreement and pre-bookings began in more theatres.

Over the last 3 days the movie has seen a huge increase in global pre-bookings. The World Premiere in Los Angeles helped push the hype around the movie in America. By Tuesday morning over 5000 screens had been allocated for showings. Over 1500 new screens were added in just 24 hours.

In India alone, the movie has seen advance ticket sales of around Rs. 58 crore. The opening day showings alone have earned Rs. 27 crore. Second and third day showings have also seen advance bookings of around Rs. 25 crore. The movie has seen incredible fan support for the opening day as well as the whole weekend.

Around 15 Lakh tickets have been sold in India. Just 4% of the screens are premium showings such as IMAX but have contributed to around 25% of ticket sales. It is clear that the audience can't wait to watch the movie on the big screen.

The movie is selling tickets at a rapid rate globally. Special preview showings are being held in North America on November 4. The movie saw a 27% increase in sales within 24 hours of the world premiere. The American premiere showings have made over 1.5 Million dollars. Overall the movie has seen around 5 million dollars in advance bookings globally.

The movie has seen a global advance ticket value of around Rs. 105 crore just 2 days before its release.

It is an incredible feat to have crossed Rs 100 crore worth of advance sales in India. Only very few movies including Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2 have ever managed this. Now Ramayana has joined the list.

This incredible film follows Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The movie is set to release on November 5 and fans are excited to see if the movie breaks the opening day records.