Jpmorganchase Allocates $400,000 To Support Utah Small Businesses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)JPMorganChase has awarded a $400,000 grant to the Women's Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah) to expand business advisory and educational services for entrepreneurs across the state.

The company announced the grant at Chase for Business's The Experience: Salt Lake City event, which brings together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business support organisations.

Over the next three years, the funding will enable WBCUtah to expand one-on-one business advising, interactive workshops and multi-week accelerator programs across Utah. The services will help entrepreneurs prepare loan applications, better understand their business finances and develop growth plans.

WBCUtah expects to provide intensive advising and accelerator services to around 3,300 entrepreneurs and reach 7,000 training participants statewide.

"JPMorganChase's philanthropic support will help us reach more entrepreneurs across Utah with the advising, education and hands-on support they need to build stronger businesses and pursue growth opportunities," Ann Marie Wallace, State Director of the Women's Business Center of Utah, said.

She noted that the partnership had helped business owners access resources to prepare for financing, create jobs and contribute to local economies.

The grant will support several WBCUtah initiatives, including a Loan Readiness Series to help entrepreneurs understand lenders' requirements and strengthen loan applications, as well as the expansion of the organization's online academy with self-paced courses, primarily led by Utah business owners.

Funding will also support the promotion of the Utah Women-Owned Business Directory to increase the visibility of women-owned companies and connect them with potential customers. Expanded advisory services and accelerator programs will target entrepreneurs throughout the state, including those in rural and underserved communities.

The initiative is part of JPMorganChase's broader American Dream Initiative, which aims to help 10 million small businesses access capital, coaching, tools and policy support.

"Utah's entrepreneurs are driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening communities across the state," Danielle Wright, JPMorganChase's Utah and Idaho Market Leader, said.

She added that supporting organizations such as WBCUtah and bringing business owners together through Chase for Business events helps entrepreneurs access expertise, resources and business networks to address challenges and pursue growth.