Stmicroelectronics Reveals Advanced Microcontrollers For Real-Time Power Control In AI Datacenters And Robotics



New STM32G5 series brings large boost in compute performance and new features

Enables more efficient power supplies for AI datacenters and better motor control in robotics Robust built-in security includes Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) support



Geneva, November 4, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed the new STM32G5 series of mixed-signal microcontrollers (MCUs). The new series will help developers build more efficient, intelligent, and secure technology for datacenters, robotics, photovoltaic installations and wind turbines, industrial drives, and commercial drones, powering the physical AI revolution.

Patrick Aidoune, General Manager, General Purpose and Automotive Microcontrollers Division, STMicroelectronics, explained:“This new generation of microcontrollers addresses the challenge to meet the growing energy needs of AI datacenters efficiently, realize more sophisticated humanoid robots, and power more complex motor-control systems. With the STM32G5 series, ST makes the compute performance needed for physical AI accessible and embeddable to deliver improvements that enhance sustainability, safety, and security.”

Built with Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, STM32G5 MCUs deliver twice the compute performance of the STM32G4 series. There are also new and upgraded peripherals that boost speed and precision for controlling equipment such as power supplies and electric motors. The STM32G5 single-core portfolio will be enlarged in 2027 with dual-core products offering even more performance and peripherals.

“Digital power is at the heart of our mission to deliver innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow, and it requires control platforms that can keep pace with increasingly complex systems. The STM32G5 brings the level of performance and flexibility needed for next-generation digital-power applications. The combination of processing power, integrated peripherals, and built-in security makes it a strong option for our designs, helping deliver lower energy losses, a smaller footprint, and higher reliability in demanding AI and EV applications,” said Andy Hsiao, Senior Commodity Buyer, PSBG Materials Division, Delta Electronics.

“In humanoid robotics, dexterity depends on combining strength, precision, sensing and real-time control in an extremely compact space,” said Paul Tian, Ruiyan Intelligent CEO.“The STM32G5 delivers more than twice the performance of the previous generation, more peripheral support and stronger built-in security needed to control more motors, respond faster when speed and precision matter, and integrate more sensors into the robotic hand. Together with ST, we're bringing dexterous robotic hands closer to real-world use, from factory automation to medical laboratories, with the goal of making everyday life easier.”

Advanced features for digital power and motor control

The STM32G5 series MCUs are built with the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 280MHz and introduce new and upgraded peripherals such as an enhanced high-resolution timer, position encoder, programmable logic array, and hardware security.

Improving energy efficiency and reducing demand are critical in today's datacenters, especially where AI accelerators are concentrated. The increasing speed and performance of the latest GPU clusters is driving rack power towards 1 MW and the largest datacenters could demand over 2 GW of peak power by 2030. At this scale, even small efficiency gains can reduce energy losses and cooling demand. With the high-resolution timer, equipment makers can implement precision algorithms to reconfigure power-supply units dynamically for maximum efficiency as the servers' power demands change with their workloads. Also, with this sharper timing, the STM32G5 can handle the higher switching frequencies in power supplies built with wide-bandgap silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors.

Humanoid robotics brings complex motor-control requirements including simultaneous multi-axis driving, often with high current delivery to produce high torque, and always with fast response to ensure smooth, natural movement. Fine control is needed where precision takes priority in mechanisms such as the hand and fingers, with as many as 20 motors in one hand. This is one of the most visible applications of physical AI, where the STM32G5's advanced capabilities can expand the market for affordable, useful humanoid robots.

Advanced safety and security

By introducing the new PLAy programmable logic array, STM32G5 MCUs let developers implement special custom functions in robust and reliable custom hardware reducing the need for external glue logic.

State-of-the-art security, including provisioning capability, which is an added value of the STM32G5 and an important advantage for use in datacenters, supports current and upcoming compliance requirements. ST combines the Cortex-M33's Arm TrustZone® IP with proprietary STM32Trust features that include an immutable Root of Trust (STiRoT) for secure boot and secure firmware update. There is also an advanced cryptographic engine that supports the latest algorithms, including ST's PQC libraries, software protection, secure storage for sensitive data such as cryptographic keys, tamper detection, side-channel attack resistance, and support for life cycle security management.

Extended ecosystem

The STM32G5 benefits from dedicated ecosystems for developing digital power and motor control applications. Comprising hardware, software, documentation, and training resources, they help accelerate development and reduce time to market.

The STM32G5 series is included in the latest-generation STM32CubeMX2 development tool, which supports new workflows and advanced features such as live code previews that save time and give instant feedback. In addition, an optimized graphical user interface, new features for configuring clocks and pinout, and online documentation simplify managing dependencies and keeping projects up to date.

The STM32G5 series also benefits from the new STM32Cube hardware abstraction layer (HAL2) offering full access to all the rich STM32G5 hardware features with significant memory footprint optimization.

Further technical features:



Cortex-M33 core (420 DMIPS/1136 CoreMark® @ 280MHz)

More hardware accelerators: I/D cache, routine booster

Programmable logic array (PLAy) permits on-chip custom hardware

First MCU with ST's enhanced 12-channel high-resolution timer, ideal for digital power supplies

Motor-control timers, position encoder (POSENC)

Rich and advanced analog peripherals, including 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC), operational amplifier, 12-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC), ultra-fast comparators

STM32 Nucleo board containing STM32G5-512K in LQFP64 (NUCLEO-G564RE)

Motor Control Discovery Kit (B-G564E-MC1S)

Digital Power Discovery Kit (B-G564E-DPOW1)

Digital power libraries (X-CUBE-DPOWER)

Motor control software development kit (X-CUBE-MCSDK) LQFP package available in two variants, including thermally-enhanced exposed pad variant to sustain advance mission profiles (required for datacenter power applications)

STM32G5 MCUs are in production now, comprising performance and high-resolution product lines, with on-chip Flash from 64Kbytes to 512Kbytes, and package styles from a small QFN32 to the LQFP128. Prices start from $1.0340 for orders of 10,000 pieces.

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About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .

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P4797S -- Nov 4 2026 -- STM32G5 MCUs_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION STM32G5 MCUs