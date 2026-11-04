Zilis Appoints Lesley Bodine As Vice President Of Global Sales

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZilisTM LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, is excited to announce that Lesley Bodine has joined the company as Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, Lesley will oversee Zilis' global sales organization and lead the company's field sales strategy as it enters its next generation of growth.Lesley brings more than 20 years of direct selling industry experience to the role. She began her career in the field as an Ambassador for a major direct selling company ranked among the top five in the world, reaching one of the highest ranks in the company. Later, she transitioned to corporate executive roles across multiple direct selling organizations where she specialized in field development, distributor growth, and leadership strategy.In her new position at Zilis, Lesley is tasked with unifying global sales strategy, leadership development and accelerating market growth across all markets served by the company. She will lead field development initiatives to build scalable growth and strengthen field partnerships."Lesley has a distinguished track record of growing sales organizations and developing field leaders," said Angie Thompson, sole owner and CEO of Zilis.“She brings a depth of wisdom and expertise that will help us accelerate growth.”Lesley's unique blend of field experience and corporate leadership will be an invaluable asset to the Zilis community. The addition of Lesley to the corporate team marks a key milestone in driving long-term field success, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to developing strong leaders and building a culture that supports sustainable growth.About ZilisTM LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products, including UltraCellTM technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

Kristie Smith

Zilis LLC

+1 844-385-8724

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Zilis Appoints Lesley Bodine as Vice President of Global Sales News Provided By Zilis LLC November 04, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional



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