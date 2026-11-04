My Dallas Criminal Lawyer Named 2026 Best Of Texas Awards Winner For Criminal Defense

Justin Barrett Wilson, founding attorney of My Dallas Criminal Lawyer. The Frisco-based criminal defense firm opened its second Collin County office in McKinney on September 1, 2026.

Frisco criminal defense firm led by former prosecutors wins the Criminal Defense Firms category in Guide to Texas's statewide reader-voted awards program

- Justin Barrett Wilson, Founding Attorney, My Dallas Criminal LawyerFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Dallas Criminal Lawyer, a Frisco-based criminal defense law firm serving Collin County, Denton County, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been named a winner in the 2026 Best of Texas Awards, taking the Criminal Defense Firms category. The awards program, run by the statewide directory Guide to Texas, recognizes Texas businesses selected through public nominations and open community voting.The Criminal Defense Firms award recognizes law firms known for legal skill, client service, and reputation in the Texas legal community. For My Dallas Criminal Lawyer, the statewide recognition caps a year in which readers of The Dallas Morning News also voted the firm the back-to-back Gold Winner for Best DUI | DWI Lawyer in the Best in DFW People's Choice Awards for 2025 and 2026."We are honored to receive this recognition from Guide to Texas," said Justin Barrett Wilson, founding attorney of My Dallas Criminal Lawyer and a former Collin County felony prosecutor. "This award is a testament to the hard work, integrity, and dedication of our entire team. Every day, we fight to make sure our clients receive the strongest defense possible, and we are grateful for the trust they place in us during some of the most challenging times of their lives."My Dallas Criminal Lawyer represents clients across North Texas in a wide range of criminal matters, including DWI defense, assault family violence, drug offenses, violent crimes, juvenile matters, sex crimes, and expunctions. The firm's attorneys are all former prosecutors, with 21 combined years of prosecutorial experience and more than 300 trials between them, and they are known for a strategic approach, thorough case preparation, and relentless pursuit of favorable outcomes in the state courts of Collin County, Denton County, and Dallas County."Votes like these come from the people we serve," Wilson said. "When someone in Frisco, McKinney, or Plano trusts us with their record and their future, that trust is the whole job. Recognition from across Texas tells us we are keeping it."My Dallas Criminal Lawyer maintains three offices: its Frisco headquarters at 5 Cowboys Way, Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034; a McKinney office at 321 N Central Expressway, Suite 309, McKinney, TX 75070, near the Collin County Courthouse; and a Dallas office at 10100 North Central Expressway, Suite 342, Dallas, TX 75231. Consultations are free and confidential, and the firm answers calls 24 hours a day at 214-764-5535. The full announcement is available at my-dallas-criminal-lawyer-2026-best-of-texas-awards-winner/.About My Dallas Criminal LawyerMy Dallas Criminal Lawyer is a criminal defense law firm headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with offices in Frisco, McKinney, and Dallas, serving Collin County, Denton County, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Founded in 2020 by former Collin County felony prosecutor Justin Barrett Wilson, the firm represents clients facing misdemeanor and felony charges, including DWI, assault family violence, sex crimes, drug crimes, violent crimes, theft, juvenile, and expunction matters, in the state courts of North Texas. In 2025 and 2026, readers of The Dallas Morning News voted the firm the Gold Winner for Best DUI | DWI Lawyer in the Best in DFW People's Choice Awards. The firm is dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of the accused, and every case is quoted as a flat fee in writing. More information is available at or by calling 214-764-5535.Media Contact: My Dallas Criminal Lawyer 214-764-5535

Justin Wilson

My Dallas Criminal Lawyer

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My Dallas Criminal Lawyer Named 2026 Best of Texas Awards Winner for Criminal Defense News Provided By My Dallas Criminal Lawyer November 04, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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