SENNZA MEDIA TO COMMENCE IN-DEPTH MONTHLY FEATURES OF NEW THINGS TO DO ACROSS AUSTRALIA

Sennza Media

Seeksweep

Following reader questions, Australian lifestyle Magazine Sennza Media are to commence publishing in-depth features on new things to do across Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sennza Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, social media, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.

Interest from readers on matters related to new and exciting things to do year round across Australia has grown and they are about to commence in November a series of informative feature posts that focus on readers questions related to this. The Sennza Media journalists are delighted to confirm that Sydney based Seeksweep is the first to be featured and is being described as Australia's most rewarding Adventure club! Management of Seeksweep have kindly offered expert insight on matters relating to the feature post to be published shortly.

Seepsweep is a lifestyle club built for rewards, adventure, community and real value every single month. It turns membership into an ongoing lifestyle experience with rewards, events, partner perks and a community that grows. Find and scan QR codes hidden across Sydney to unlock instant prizes, points and surprises!

Learn more about them and their events by visiting their website here:

Tina Janes, Head of Content for Sennza Media Lifestyle Magazine said this in his interview with Sennza Media“The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”

About Sennza Media Lifestyle Magazine

Sennza Media is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a house painter or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.

The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

Learn more about Sennza Media Lifestyle Magazine and their array of lifestyle features via their website here:



Tina Janes

Sennza Media

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SENNZA MEDIA TO COMMENCE IN-DEPTH MONTHLY FEATURES OF NEW THINGS TO DO ACROSS AUSTRALIA News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd November 04, 2026, 06:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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