Custom Gear RFQ Checklist: What Engineers Should Provide For An Accurate Quote SMM - Shanghai Michigan Mechanical

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Shanghai Michigan Mechanical Co., Ltd. Media RelationsOfficial Website: michiganmechCustom gears are rarely difficult because of one dimension alone.A gear that looks straightforward on a drawing may involve multiple manufacturing considerations: gear geometry, material condition, heat treatment, distortion, datum selection, machining sequence, gear accuracy, inspection capability, tooling, and production volume.For this reason, an accurate custom gear quotation should be more than a price based on material weight and machining time. Before quoting, the manufacturer should understand what the gear must do, how it can be manufactured, how it will be inspected, and what risks need to be controlled before production begins.At Shanghai Michigan Mechanical (SMM), we work with customers on custom gears, shafts, racks and other precision power-transmission components from prototype through production. A complete RFQ helps our engineering and sourcing teams evaluate manufacturability, select an appropriate process route, identify technical risks, and provide a more reliable quotation.This guide explains what information is most useful when requesting a quotation for a custom gear.1. What Is Custom Gear Manufacturing?Custom gear manufacturing is the production of gears designed for a specific application rather than selected from a standard catalog.These may include:Spur gearsHelical gearsInternal gearsBevel and spiral bevel gearsMiter gearsWorm gears and worm wheelsGear racksSplined shafts and geared shaftsSmall-module and precision gearsOther special gear geometriesThe appropriate manufacturing process depends on the gear geometry, material, size, accuracy, quantity and application.Depending on these requirements, a manufacturing route may begin with bar stock, forgings, castings or other near-net-shape blanks. Gear teeth may be produced by hobbing, shaping, milling, skiving, grinding or other specialized processes.Heat treatment may include carburizing, induction hardening, nitriding, through hardening, precipitation hardening or other processes depending on the material and performance requirements.There is therefore no single "best" manufacturing process for every custom gear.The objective is to select a process that can consistently achieve the required function, quality, cost and production volume.2. What Information Is Needed to Quote a Custom Gear?The more complete the RFQ package, the more accurately a manufacturer can evaluate feasibility, cost and lead time.For most custom gear projects, we recommend providing the following information.RFQ InformationWhy It Matters2D technical drawingDefines dimensions, tolerances, GD&T, datums and inspection requirements3D CAD modelHelps review geometry and manufacturabilityGear type and gear dataDefines the required tooth geometryMating gear informationHelps verify center distance, backlash and mating conditionsMaterialDetermines machining, heat treatment and raw-material strategyHeat treatmentAffects hardness, case depth, distortion and finishingGear quality/accuracyDetermines manufacturing and inspection processesSurface finishMay require grinding or other finishing operationsPrototype quantityInfluences tooling and process selectionProduction quantity / EAUHelps determine the appropriate production methodApplication informationHelps engineers understand the design intentSpeed and torqueUseful when reviewing gear performance requirementsDocumentation requirementsDetermines inspection and quality-documentation scopeNot every project requires every item.However, missing information should be identified and clarified before production, rather than interpreted by the manufacturer.3. What Gear Data Should Be Included?A gear drawing should clearly define the tooth geometry.Depending on the gear type, important information may include:Number of teethModule or diametral pitchPressure angleHelix angleHand of helixPitch diameterOutside diameterRoot diameter, where requiredProfile shift/addendum modification, where applicableBacklash requirementsTooth thickness or measurement-over-pins/balls requirementsGear accuracy gradeTooth flank surface finishTooth profile or lead modifications, if requiredFor helical gears, the helix angle and hand should be clearly identified.For mating gear sets, providing information for both gears is highly recommended.This allows the engineering team to evaluate the relationship between the two components rather than reviewing each gear independently.4. Why Is the 2D Drawing Still Important?A 3D model is extremely useful for understanding part geometry, but for precision gear manufacturing it does not always contain all the information required for production and inspection.The approved 2D drawing is typically the primary technical reference for:Dimensional tolerancesGD&TDatum structureGear accuracySurface finishMaterialHeat treatmentHardness and case depthInspection requirementsSpecial notes and acceptance criteriaFor example, a 3D model may show a bore and gear teeth perfectly concentric, but it does not necessarily tell the manufacturer the allowable runout between them.That tolerance can significantly affect the manufacturing sequence, fixturing, inspection method and cost.When both 2D drawings and 3D models are provided, any discrepancy between them should be clarified before manufacturing rather than interpreted by the supplier.5. Material and Heat Treatment Matter as Much as Tooth GeometryGear performance depends on more than the shape of the teeth.Material selection and heat treatment can significantly affect:Load capacityWear resistanceFatigue lifeImpact resistanceDimensional stabilityMachinabilityManufacturing costDepending on the application, custom gears may use carburizing steels, alloy steels, stainless steels, precipitation-hardening stainless steels, bearing steels, engineering plastics and other materials.Typical heat-treatment routes may include:Carburizing and quenchingUsed when a hard, wear-resistant case and tougher core are required.NitridingProvides a hard surface layer with relatively low overall distortion and is useful for certain alloy-steel applications.Induction hardeningAllows localized surface hardening and can be appropriate for selected gear geometries and production requirements.Through hardening / quench and temperingMay be appropriate where the required properties do not call for a separate hardened case.The correct material and heat-treatment route should therefore be selected based on the application and drawing requirements, not simply because a particular material or process is commonly used for gears.6. Prototype vs. Production: Why Quantity Changes the Manufacturing StrategyThis is one of the most important pieces of information in a custom gear RFQ.A manufacturing method that makes sense for 2 prototype gears may not be economical for 2,000 production gears per year.For prototype quantities, the manufacturer may intentionally select a process requiring less dedicated tooling, even if the unit machining cost is higher.For larger production quantities, it may become economical to invest in:Forging or near-net-shape blanksDedicated cutting toolsFixturesInspection gaugesAutomated machiningOptimized heat-treatment batchesDedicated process controlsFor this reason, we recommend providing both:Prototype / initial order quantityandEstimated Annual Usage (EAU)when requesting a quotation.This allows the manufacturer to evaluate not only the lowest prototype price, but also a realistic production strategy.7. What Our Engineers Review Before Quoting a Custom GearA professional quotation should not begin with price.It should begin with feasibility.Before quoting a custom gear, an engineering review may consider:Gear GeometryCan the specified geometry be manufactured using an appropriate and stable process?Are there unusual tooth forms, undercut risks, very thin tooth tips or other geometric constraints?Gear AccuracyCan the specified quality grade be achieved by hobbing or shaping, or will grinding or another finishing process be required?A higher accuracy grade can significantly change the manufacturing route and cost.Datum and Runout RequirementsWhat features control gear concentricity?Can the gear teeth, bore, journals and other critical features be manufactured and inspected from a consistent datum structure?Material ConditionIs the specified material readily available in the required form and size?Should the blank be produced from bar stock, forging or another starting form?Heat-Treatment DistortionCarburizing, quenching and other thermal processes can cause dimensional changes.Critical dimensions and tolerances should therefore be evaluated together with the heat-treatment sequence.Tooth ModificationsDoes the drawing require profile or lead modifications such as:Tip reliefRoot reliefCrowningEnd reliefLead modificationProfile modificationTooth-tip chamfering or roundingThese features may require specific manufacturing and inspection capabilities.Tooling and FixturingAre special cutters, fixtures, mandrels or inspection gauges required?If so, these should be identified separately rather than hidden inside the unit price.Inspection FeasibilityA tolerance is only useful if it can be reliably measured.Before production, the manufacturer should determine how critical gear and dimensional characteristics will be inspected.8. How Should Custom Gears Be Inspected?Inspection requirements should correspond to the drawing and the functional importance of the gear.Different characteristics require different inspection methods.Analytical Gear InspectionA gear measuring center can evaluate characteristics such as:Profile deviationLead/helix deviationPitch deviationRunoutOther gear-quality parameters specified by the applicable standardDimensional InspectionCMMs and conventional dimensional inspection equipment may be used to verify:Bore diameterShaft diametersKeywaysHole locationsFace dimensionsRunoutPerpendicularityParallelismOther GD&T requirementsMaterial and Heat-Treatment VerificationDepending on the drawing, verification may include:Material certificatesChemical compositionHardnessEffective case depthCore hardnessMicrostructureNondestructive TestingWhere required:Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) can be used to detect surface and near-surface discontinuities in ferromagnetic components.Ultrasonic Testing (UT) may be specified when internal material integrity needs to be evaluated.The inspection plan should be determined by the drawing, application and customer requirements, rather than applying every possible inspection method to every gear.9. Quality Planning Should Match the Project RiskNot every custom gear project requires a full automotive APQP or PPAP package.Quality planning should be proportional to the complexity, production volume, application and customer requirements.For appropriate projects, quality planning may include:Design for Manufacturability (DFM) reviewProcess flowPFMEAControl PlanWork instructionsFirst Article InspectionMaterial traceabilityHeat-treatment recordsGear inspection reportsCapability studiesPPAP documentationCorrective and Preventive Action (CAPA)The objective is not to generate paperwork.The objective is to identify important risks before they become production or customer problems.10. What Documentation Should You Request?Documentation requirements can have a meaningful impact on both cost and lead time and should therefore be identified during the RFQ stage.Depending on the project, customers may request:Material Test Report (MTR)Certificate of Conformance (COC)Heat-treatment certificateSurface-treatment certificateDimensional inspection reportGear inspection reportFirst Article Inspection ReportPPAP documentsNDT reportsHardness/case-depth reportsPackaging and traceability recordsIf special documentation is required, including it in the original RFQ helps prevent surprises after production has already started.11. A Practical Custom Gear RFQ ChecklistBefore sending your next gear RFQ, check whether you have provided:Engineering2D drawing3D STEP model, if availableComplete gear dataMating gear information, if applicableGD&T and datum requirementsGear accuracy requirementSurface finish requirementsMaterial & Heat TreatmentMaterial specificationMaterial conditionHeat-treatment specificationSurface hardnessEffective case depth, if applicableCore hardness, if applicableProductionPrototype quantityProduction order quantityEstimated annual usageRequired delivery dateApplicationGear applicationOperating speedTorque/loadDuty cycle, where relevantEnvironmental conditions, where relevantQualityInspection requirementsMaterial certification requirementsGear inspection report requirementsFAI / PPAP requirements, if applicableSpecial traceability requirementsIf some of this information is not yet available, that does not necessarily prevent an RFQ.It simply means the missing requirements should be identified as open technical items rather than silently assumed.12. What If You Only Have a 3D Model or a Physical Sample?Not every project begins with a complete production drawing.For legacy components, replacement gears and reverse-engineering projects, customers may have only:A physical sampleAn incomplete drawingA 3D modelBasic application informationIn these situations, the first step should be determining what can be reliably established from the available information and what still requires engineering confirmation.A physical sample can help establish geometry and material characteristics, but it does not automatically reveal the original designer's tolerances, intended backlash, load requirements or acceptance criteria.Reverse engineering should therefore distinguish between:what can be measured and what must be defined.13. The Goal of a Good RFQ Is Not Simply a Fast PriceFor custom gears, the lowest initial quotation is not always the lowest final cost.An incomplete technical review can later result in:Repeated drawing clarificationIncorrect process selectionUnexpected tooling costsHeat-treatment distortionInspection disputesPrototype failuresDelivery delaysRework or scrapA good RFQ process should reduce these risks before an order is placed.At SMM, our objective is to understand the drawing, identify manufacturing risks, work with qualified manufacturing resources, and establish a practical manufacturing and inspection plan before moving from quotation to production.Send Us Your Custom Gear RFQIf you are developing a new gear, replacing an existing component, or looking for an alternative manufacturing source, send us your available engineering information for review.For the fastest and most accurate evaluation, please include:2D drawing + 3D model + quantity/EAU + material + heat treatment + gear accuracy requirements.If some information is missing, identify what is known and what remains open. Our engineering review can then focus on the areas that require clarification before quotation.Shanghai Michigan MechanicalCustom Gears, Shafts & Precision Mechanical Components

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Custom Gear RFQ Checklist: What Engineers Should Provide for an Accurate Quote | SMM - Shanghai Michigan Mechanical News Provided By Globalso November 04, 2026, 06:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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