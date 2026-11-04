MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Free cancellation letter template in 30 categories; Postbye's open dataset sorts auto-renewal laws in 50 states and DC: 23 general, 23 sector-only, 5 none.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postbye (postbye), a subscription cancellation service that mails a formal cancellation letter by certified mail and tracks it until it is delivered, offers a free cancellation letter template for 30 categories of subscriptions and maintains an open dataset of the automatic-renewal laws of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. On the template page, a user picks a company or types its name, adds their details and gets a full letter on the page, ready to copy, print or save as a PDF.

The free cancellation letter template page links to versions for 30 categories, including streaming, gyms, software, credit cards, car insurance, wine clubs and genealogy. The main page suggests companies such as Netflix, Spotify, Adobe, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, Planet Fitness and YouTube Premium, and any other company can be typed in by name as it appears on the bill. Each category version suggests companies from its own category; the gym version, for example, starts with Planet Fitness, LA Fitness, Equinox, Crunch Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness and lists the points to check before sending, such as the notice window in the agreement and the home club.

Each letter gives the sender's name, address and email, the date, the company name and mailing address, and the subject line "Subscription termination – [Company name]". It asks for the subscription to end as soon as possible or on a chosen date, asks the company to honor the terms through that date and remove stored payment methods, asks it to delete the personal data it holds, requests written confirmation by email and reserves the sender's rights, including disputing charges with a financial institution. An account or membership number is added when the user enters one, and for a sender with a California address the deletion request cites the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The template page also sets out the federal rules that bear on a cancellation. The Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (15 U.S.C. § 8403) requires sellers billing online for a recurring subscription to provide a simple way to stop the charges, and under the Fair Credit Billing Act (15 U.S.C. § 1666) a card billing-error dispute is written to the issuer within 60 days of the statement showing the charge. Citing USPS, the page explains that Certified Mail gives a mailing receipt and a delivery record and that Return Receipt adds the signature of the person who accepts the letter.

The state picture is more varied. Postbye's auto-renewal law guide finds that 22 states and the District of Columbia have a general automatic-renewal law and another 23 states regulate renewals or cancellation only for certain contracts, such as gym memberships, service contracts or subscriptions bought online. Postbye found no such law in the remaining five: Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.

The same classification is published as the dataset "US Automatic Renewal Laws by State" (postbye/us-auto-renewal-laws) on Hugging Face, a 51-row table with one row for each state and the District of Columbia. Its eight fields are the state, the coverage, the law type, the statute citation, a link to the statute on the state's official site, a one-line rule summary, the date the row was last verified and the Postbye source page. Every row was last verified on October 27, 2026. The dataset is licensed CC BY 4.0, and its card asks users to attribute Postbye (postbye). The same file is archived on Zenodo (DOI 10.5281/zenodo.23764945) and Figshare (DOI 6084/m9.34850511).

"A cancellation letter is stronger when the sender knows which rules apply to the contract," a Postbye Team representative said. "Publishing the state table openly, with the citation and a link to the official text for every state that has a law, means anyone can check it, reuse it and build on it."

Postbye's state-by-state study found gym or health club rules in 36 of the 51 US jurisdictions, and in 24 of them at least one rule requires written notice to cancel. A map of those 24 jurisdictions, drawn from the same data, is on Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 4.0.

The auto-renewal law guide also notes that the Eighth Circuit vacated the FTC's 2024 click-to-cancel amendments on July 8, 2025, and that they are not in force today, while the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act still applies to online sign-ups. The guide points readers to the same cancellation letter template and states that it is general information, not legal advice.

For anyone who prefers not to handle the post, Postbye prints the letter, mails it by certified mail the next business day, emails the signed delivery proof and follows up to confirm the cancellation. It costs a one-time fee with taxes included and carries a money-back guarantee within 10 business days.

Postbye is independent and not affiliated with the companies named in its guides.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions for its customers by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. Based in New York, N.Y.

Postbye Team

Postbye

+1 213-212-5819

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Free Cancellation Letter Template in 30 Categories, Plus Open Data on Auto-Renewal Laws in 50 States and DC News Provided By Postbye November 04, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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