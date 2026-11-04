A System Of Healing: Engineer-Turned-Acupuncturist Decodes The Human Body's Energy Network

The Architecture of Energy Health: Understanding the Body's Self-Healing System by Howard Chi L.AC P.E. Available now from Spines!

In his new book, Howard Chi, L.AC., P.E., bridges Western science and Eastern wisdom to reveal how energy regulation drives health, healing, and recovery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When civil engineer Howard Chi began studying acupuncture, he noticed a profound similarity between managing municipal water distribution and treating the human body. Both complex systems rely on stable flow, balanced pressure, and intricate regulatory pathways. Now, in a groundbreaking new release published by Spines, Chi explores the hidden architecture of human vitality, redefining how we understand chronic stress, fatigue, and the body's remarkable capacity for self-healing.In“The Architecture of Energy Health: Understanding the Body's Self-Healing System,” Chi provides a transformative framework that connects traditional Eastern medical philosophy with modern Western science. Drawing from his unique background, Chi illustrates that a human being cannot be understood by examining isolated parts. Instead, the body thrives on continuous communication and efficient energy distribution.The manuscript systematically breaks down the human energy economy. Readers are introduced to the body's "engine room"-the mitochondria, which convert nutrients and oxygen into usable energy-and the vast vascular delivery system required to fuel it. Chi explains how modern scientific concepts like allostasis (the brain's ability to predict and prepare for stress) and circadian rhythms map perfectly onto traditional Eastern observations of Qi, organ clocks, and meridian flow.Rather than dismissing conventional medicine, Chi expands its scope by identifying a crucial four-layer model of health: the physical structure, the biochemical processes, the energy and regulatory layer, and finally, the "driver"-the individual making daily choices. When individuals experience chronic fatigue, poor sleep, or stress, the breakdown usually begins in the regulatory energy layer long before a structural disease is formally diagnosed. Chi empowers readers to take control of the driver's seat, utilizing sleep, emotional regulation, and exercise as systemic interventions to reduce internal waste and restore biological balance.Key themes explored in the book include:.The Four Layers of Health: How physical structure, biochemistry, energy regulation, and individual awareness work together to build resilience..The Predictive Brain: How the central nervous system constantly anticipates energy needs rather than simply reacting to emergencies..The Interconnected Engine Room: The critical link between mitochondrial energy production, the vascular delivery system, and cellular signaling..The True Role of Sleep and Exercise: Why these are not just lifestyle choices, but biological interventions that train and restore the body's energy distribution network."Health is not merely the absence of structural damage; it is the presence of an efficient, well-regulated energy system," says Chi. "By understanding how our body generates, distributes, and consumes energy-and acknowledging our role as the driver of this incredible vehicle-we can stop fighting our physiology and start actively participating in our own healing."“The Architecture of Energy Health: Understanding the Body's Self-Healing System” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Howard Chi, L.AC., P.E., has spent his life studying complex systems. Born in Tainan, Taiwan, he grew up with a deep appreciation for traditional Chinese medicine. After dedicating over thirty years to a successful career as a civil engineer designing drinking-water distribution networks, Chi transitioned to healthcare, graduating from the Won Institute of Graduate Studies to become a licensed acupuncturist. He now uses his unique dual perspective to bridge the gap between Eastern holistic philosophy and Western mechanistic science.Book Details.Title: The Architecture of Energy Health: Understanding the Body's Self-Healing System.Author: Howard Chi, L.AC., P.E..Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90657-250-9.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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A System of Healing: Engineer-Turned-Acupuncturist Decodes the Human Body's Energy Network News Provided By Spines November 04, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry



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