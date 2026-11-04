Alcobrew Expands Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky Portfolio With Two Core Expressions: Pravah: And Tapah:

Gamber Valley Pravah: and Gamber Valley Tapah:

Rooted in the Himalayas, the two new expressions expand the brand's portfolio beyond its debut small-batch releases, Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series.

INDIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited today announced two new expressions in its Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky portfolio: Gamber Valley Pravah: and Gamber Valley Tapah:. Both are mainstay expressions and will form the core of the brand's range. Launched this festive season, they mark the next chapter inAlcobrew's journey in luxury segment and bring the character of its Himalayan distillery to a wider audience.Both whiskies are distilled, matured and bottled at Alcobrew's distillery in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Made with Indian malted barley and water with Himalayan character, they are matured in ex-bourbon barrels and bottled at 46% ABV. Gamber Valley Tapah: is an early entrant in the emerging Himalayan-origin peated Indian single malt space. The first phase of the launch covers Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.Availability and PricingPravah: and Tapah: will be available in 750 ml bottles across select markets from November 2026.EXPRESSIONSTYLEPRICE RANGEGamber Valley Pravah:Unpeated, ex-bourbon matured₹3,600 – ₹5,500Gamber Valley Tapah:Peated, ex-bourbon matured₹4,300 – ₹7,500Prices vary by state, depending on local duties and taxes.A Permanent Range for Gamber ValleyGamber Valley debuted in June 2026 with two small-batch releases, Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series. Pravah: and Tapah: now form its permanent range. They offer two distinct styles of Himalayan single malt: Pravah:, a smooth and approachable unpeated malt, and Tapah:, a balanced peated malt. Together, they make the brand, and the provenance behind it, accessible to a broader and increasingly discerning audience.Commenting on the launch, Romesh Pandita, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, said:“With Private Edition 1 and The Vault Series, we introduced Gamber Valley and demonstrated our vision for an Indian single malt rooted in Himalayan provenance and craftsmanship. With Pravah: and Tapah:, we are taking that vision a step further by establishing the core expressions of the brand. Our endeavour is to create Indian single malts that stand confidently on their own merit, with a distinctive identity shaped by the land, ingredients and craftsmanship behind them. One flows with seamless elegance, while the other carries an inner fire. Both are unmistakably born in Solan. The festive season offers an ideal occasion to introduce these expressions to consumers.”Ashutosh Rajput, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited, added:“Pravah: and Tapah: represent an important milestone in the evolution of brand Gamber Valley. These are the expressions around which we intend to build the brand's long-term portfolio. Our focus is to bring quality Indian single malt whisky to a wider audience without compromising on craftsmanship, authenticity or provenance. With two distinct flavour profiles and an accessible entry point into the category, we are creating opportunities for both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and consumers looking to discover Indian single malts. We are launching across four states initially but will make it national in the times to come.”Commenting on Gamber Valley Tapah:'s positioning as an early entrant in the emerging Himalayan-origin peated Indian single malt segment, he added, 'Peated single malt is still finding its voice in India, and that is precisely where we see an exciting opportunity. Tapah: is our interpretation of this globally celebrated style, shaped by its Himalayan origins and brought to life through Indian barley, gentle peat smoke and the distinctive character imparted by maturation in the lower Himalayas.Quality and RecognitionGamber Valley is produced to the Indian Malt Whisky Association's standards: 100% malted barley, copper pot still distillation and a minimum of three years' maturation in oak casks in India.The brand has already earned international recognition. Earlier this year, it scored 92 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2026, placing it among the highest-rated Indian single malts at the competition, a strong endorsement for a new entrant in the global whisky landscape.Packaging with a Distinct IdentityWhisky shelves are dominated by dark glass and familiar international design cues. Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt's new expressions bring a distinctly Indian identity instead.Pravah: comes in a pale Himalayan-blue monocarton with gold detailing, inspired by open skies, flowing water and the calm of the mountains. Tapah: comes in a matte-black monocarton with gold accents, reflecting its deeper, more intense character.The contrast gives each expression its own personality, while keeping the Gamber Valley portfolio visually unified.The New Expressions' Tasting NotesPravah:“flow”UNPEATED · EX-BOURBON · 46% ABV · 750 MLNOSELayered malt with gentle vanilla, ripe banana, fresh grassy notes and a soft hint of smoke.PALATERich malt with lingering oak, light mouth-coating oils, heather honey and delicate wisps of smoke.FINISHWarm spice and honeyed barley, giving way to rich chocolate in a long, satisfying finish:“inner fire”PEATED · EX-BOURBON · 46% ABV · 750 MLNOSEGentle peat that builds as the glass opens, with acacia honey and liquorice adding depth.PALATESoft smoke over light oils and a hint of molasses, with warm spice and buttery vanilla.FINISHExceptionally smooth. Lingering smoke gives way to vanilla and warm spice, then milk chocolate.Born in the Himalayas. Shaped by Time.Provenance sits at the heart of Gamber Valley. The distillery stands beside the Gamber River in Solan, in the heights of lower Himalayas, and its climate shapes the character of the whisky.Himalayan air, natural moisture and a day-to-night temperature swing of about 15°C deepen the interaction between spirit and oak. Over time, this gives the whisky its depth, complexity and distinctive character.

Megha Chhabra

Alcobrew

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alcobrew Expands Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt Whisky Portfolio with Two Core Expressions: Pravah: and Tapah: News Provided By Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd November 04, 2026, 06:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.