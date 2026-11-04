The PEO Link Expands Workers' Compensation Placement Options Through Fastechhr And WC Now

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trading relationship provides additional resources for PEO brokers and commercial insurance wholesalers serving hard-to-place employer accounts

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The PEO Link, Inc., the first and only PEO brokerage franchise, has become a trading partner with FastechHR through its program manager, WC Now. The relationship combines The PEO Link's national brokerage network with specialty workers' compensation resources to help brokers and commercial insurance wholesalers explore placement options for employers with challenging risks.The relationship creates an additional placement path for accounts facing elevated experience modification factors, difficult classifications, challenging loss histories, or limited traditional market options. FastechHR's workers' compensation PayGo program combines specialty coverage access with payroll and related workforce services."Difficult workers' compensation accounts need experienced people who know where to look and how to get them evaluated," said Lee Chapman, Founder and CEO of The PEO Link. "This relationship gives our team, franchisees, and the brokers we work with another resource for employers facing challenging classifications, elevated experience mods, or tough loss histories. Our job is to help businesses explore their options and keep working to find the right fit."The PEO Link will work with brokers and wholesalers to identify potential accounts, coordinate submission information, and connect with the program team for underwriting review. Potential opportunities include construction, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries where operating exposures or claims experience can complicate placement."Brokers and wholesalers regularly encounter employers that need another option when traditional markets fall short," said Ronnie O'Dell, Chief Revenue Officer of FastechHR. "Working with The PEO Link connects those brokers with an experienced team that can help develop submissions and move accounts through the evaluation process."The relationship supports account discussions, submission coordination, and program review. Account eligibility, coverage, pricing, and terms remain subject to underwriting and applicable program requirements.Submit an Account or Discuss an OpportunityPEO brokers and commercial insurance wholesalers interested in exploring an account can contact Lee Chapman at... or (210) 849-9638. For FastechHR program inquiries, contact Ronnie O'Dell at... or (972) 777-4362.About The PEO LinkThe PEO Link, Inc. is the first and only PEO brokerage franchise. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company helps businesses evaluate professional employer organization options for payroll, human resources, employee benefits, workers' compensation, and related services. Its franchise platform provides entrepreneurs with training, proposal support, proprietary quoting technology, and national PEO relationships to build a PEO brokerage business. Visit thepeolink.About FastechHR and WC NowFastechHR offers specialty workers' compensation and workforce solutions for complex and hard-to-place employer accounts. WC Now serves as its program manager. Insurance services are provided by Work Comp Now, Inc.; in California, insurance services are provided by WC Now Insurance Agency, Inc., California License No. 6009660. Visit FastechHR and wcinsnow.Media ContactLee ChapmanFounder & CEO | The PEO Link, Inc.... | (210) 849-9638

Ronnie O'Dell

FastechHR

+1 972-777-4362

...

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The PEO Link Expands Workers' Compensation Placement Options Through FastechHR and WC Now News Provided By FastechHR November 04, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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