CRPF's Zero Operational Fatality In Past 12 Months Draws Praise Across Political Spectrum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Leaders across the political spectrum, particularly BJP and JD(U) showered lavish praise on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for completing 12 months without any operational casualties, describing it as a major achievement in the force's 47-year history.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said, "For the first time in the CRPF's 47-year history, its 3.25 lakh personnel, who conduct operations throughout the year, have completed 12 months without a single operational casualty. This is a major achievement for the CRPF."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also welcomed the development, saying, "For the first time in 47 years, the CRPF has not suffered any casualties. This is a welcome development, and I believe it certainly indicates that crime has remained under control due to the CRPF's efforts."

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that the CRPF had performed extraordinary tasks since its formation and achieved success on several fronts across the country.

"Since its formation after India's Independence, the CRPF has been entrusted with extraordinary responsibilities. The force has achieved success on many fronts across the country. However, in earlier years, several personnel were martyred. This year, owing to changes in technology, strategies and the overall situation in the country, the CRPF has not suffered the loss of a single soldier. Undoubtedly, the entire country continues to salute the bravery and valour of the CRPF," he said.

JD(U) MP Rampreet Mandal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the achievement.

"This is the results of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah's efforts. Not a single CRPF personnel has been injured or martyred in the last 12 months. You may have seen that in Bihar, during the tenure of Nitish Kumar and now under the current Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, there have been no such incidents related to terrorism. There is peace and order everywhere," he said.

The CRPF has completed 12 consecutive months without losing any personnel in operational fatalities, a milestone not recorded in the force in 47 years.

The CRPF Director General GP Singh congratulated the personnel on the achievement, stating that the last operational fatality in the force was recorded on October 30, 2025. The previous time the force had gone such a long period without an operational fatality was before January 1979.