Big B Would Fly To Switzerland Just For Two Hours To Watch Abhishek's Basketball Matches, Reveals Ranbir Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about Amitabh Bachchan.

He highlighted how the megastar would make time for his son Abhishek Bachchan despite his busy work schedule.

Ranbir revealed that Amitabh would even fly to Switzerland, where Abhishek was studying, just to watch his school basketball matches for two hours before flying back to the studio to resume work.

The anecdote came up during Ranbir's appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about the bond between the father and son, Ranbir said Abhishek had often told him how his father would make sure to be present for all the important moments in his life.

Recalling what Abhishek had shared with him, Ranbir said,“Aur Abhishek mujhe hamesha kehta tha ki jab woh Switzerland mein padh raha tha aur aap itne busy the, aap itne kaam kar rahe the, par koi bhi agar ek important event ho uski life mein... ek basketball game ho, school ka basketball game ho, aap flight leke wahan pahunch jaate the, do ghanta basketball game dekhkar flight leke wahan wapas direct studio jaate the"

"Toh aapne bhi itni mehnat ki... aur ek zamana tha jahan pita aur bete ka rishta kuch alag tha, ek doori thi, you know aap itne busy the, shayad time nahi milta tha, lekin Abhishek hamesha kehta tha ki papa jitne bhi busy ho, woh hamesha time nikal ke jo bhi hamare zindagi ke mahatva moments the, important moments the, you were always there for that and I really, I congratulate you for that..”

(Abhishek always told me that when he was studying in Switzerland, despite how busy you were and how much work you had, you would make it a point to be present for every important event in his life. Whether it was a basketball game at school, you would take a flight there, watch the game for two hours, and then fly straight back to the studio)

(You made so much effort to be there for him. There was a time when the relationship between fathers and sons was quite different, with a certain distance between them. You were so busy that perhaps you didn't always have the time. But Abhishek would always tell me that no matter how busy his father was, he would always make time for the important moments in their lives. You were always there for those moments, and I truly congratulate you for that)

Responding to Ranbir, Amitabh said that it was a father's responsibility to encourage his children and be present for them whenever possible.

Amitabh said,“Yeh pita ke nate hamara kartavya banta hai ki jo santaan ho unko prerna di jaye aur kartavya karte rahe... agar unko achha lagne wala hai paanch minute ke liye bhi toh hum pahunch jayenge wahan aur agar pahunch sake toh avashya wahan thherenge... lekin ye baat jo aapne kahi thi na ki prem mein jo hai kartavya jo hai woh apne aap aa jata hai, hai ki nahi?... Toh jab prem hota hai toh kartavya bhi hota hai..”

(As a father, it is our responsibility to inspire our children and continue fulfilling our duties towards them. If something is going to make them happy, even for just five minutes, we will make the effort to be there. And if we can reach there, we will certainly stay for a while. But what you said earlier is so true: when there is love, a sense of duty comes naturally, doesn't it? When there is love, there is also responsibility)

During the same conversation, Amitabh also spoke about how he has always tried to support Abhishek, especially when his films have not performed well. He said he has never criticised his son because he already faces enough criticism from people outside.

Sharing his thoughts, Amitabh said,“Alochana dekhiye karne ke liye bahut sare hazaron karodon log baithe hue hain, ji... agar ek aur ghar mein aa jayega alochak toh achha nahi lagta, ji... toh humne kabhi alochana nahi ki, humne bas kewal aashirwad diya ki koi baat nahi ye aaj film nahi chali hai, aage aur bhi filmein aayengi aur aur bhi kaam milega.”

(Look, there are thousands and crores of people out there to criticise him. It wouldn't feel right if he had one more critic at home. So, we never criticised him. We simply offered our blessings and reassurance, telling him that it was okay if a film didn't work today, as there would be more films and more opportunities in the future.)

–IANS

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