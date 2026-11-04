Rajasthan Minister Promises Strict Action Against Culprits For Explosion Near Railway Track In Sri Ganganagar

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for suspected explosion near the railway track in Ramsinghpur area of Sri Ganganagar district, adding that a detailed investigation was underway.

Sharing details of the incident, the minister said an explosion-like incident had been reported near the railway line, but no casualties or damage to any train was reported.

“An explosion-like incident has been reported near the railway line in Ramsinghpur, Sri Ganganagar district. A passenger train had passed through the area about an hour before the incident. No casualties or damage to any train have been reported,” he told IANS.

The Minister clarified that the railway tracks had not suffered any damage, although cracks had developed in the sleepers beneath them.

“The railway tracks themselves have not been damaged, but the sleepers beneath them have developed cracks. Police have reached the spot, and a detailed investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. The situation is otherwise normal,” Bedham added.

The suspected explosion occurred late on Tuesday night along the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway line in the Ramsinghpur area. The loud sound of the blast was reportedly heard in Ramsinghpur and several nearby villages, including 58 GB, triggering panic among local residents. Many people rushed out of their homes after hearing the explosion.

Fortunately, a passenger train had crossed the section shortly before the incident, averting a possible tragedy. No casualties have been reported.

Following the incident, police teams from Ramsinghpur police station and neighbouring police stations rushed to the spot. Senior administrative and police officials also reached the location to assess the situation.

Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar personally visited the site along with other senior officers. Railway officials also reached the spot to inspect the track and gather details about the incident.

SP Harishankar said a suspicious explosion had occurred directly on the railway track near Ramsinghpur. However, the exact cause and nature of the blast remains unclear.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been deployed to examine the site and collect evidence. Police are investigating all possible angles, and officials have cautioned against drawing any conclusions until the forensic examination is completed.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have stepped up security and inspection measures following the incident.