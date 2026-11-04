Jamie Miller Says He Was Ready To Quit Music Before 'Babydoll' Happened

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jamie Miller has opened up about his decade-long struggle to make a breakthrough in the music industry, revealing that he had almost decided to give up before his song“Babydoll” changed his life.

Miller, who first gained recognition as a finalist on The Voice UK in 2017, where he finished in third place, took to Instagram and shared an emotional note. He recalled promising himself at the beginning of the year that he would give music one last chance, this time on his own terms, making music that he truly loved.

“Everytime I look at this video I get quite emotional because life is so crazy... At the start of this year I promised myself I'd give music one last chance... this was my 10th year of trying to break through in an industry that always told me no...” Miller wrote in the caption.

He added:“Always tried to change me and to be honest I just got to the point where I just felt like I couldn't do it anymore so I said one last try and made a promise to myself that I would do it my way.. write music that I loved.. and then babydoll happened... I love you all for changing my life. Thank you.”

Miller is a singer-songwriter from Cardiff, currently based in Los Angeles. He first gained recognition as a finalist on The Voice UK in 2017, where he finished in third place. Known for his blend of pop and R&B influences, Miller signed with Atlantic Records in 2020 and released his debut EP, Broken Memories, in April 2022

In 2023, he signed with BMG and released his debut album, Long Way Home. He has collaborated with artists including Tori Kelly, Young K, and Moira Dela Torre.

Miller has released two EPs, Broken Memories and The Things I Left Unsaid, along with several singles. His break-out came in 2026, when his song "Babydoll".