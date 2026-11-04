Bigg Boss 13 Fame Sundarya Shetty Wins Hearts With Soulful Rendition Of Kanakadasa Keertane - WATCH

The soulful rendition of a Kanakadasa Keertane by Sundarya Shetty of Bigg Boss 13 has won her the hearts of netizens. Check out the video and see what the fans have to say about it.

Soundarya Shetty has been stealing the spotlight in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 with her high octane act and game. The reality queen is called 'Shetty Don' by fans and she has given an epic reply to her haters by flawlessly singing a popular Kannada song. She showed her love for the language.

Her game on Social Media has divided the netizens. While some fans love her entertaining nature, others have started a negative campaign against her. Her haters are asking viewers to not vote for her because she is a Mumbaikar and doesn't know Kannada. However her recent video will make her fans furious.

She joined forces with her fellow contestant Kiran Shastry and gave a quick performance. She sang the famous Kanakadasa Keertane 'Yesu kayangala kaledu' perfectly without any mistakes. As she had previously sung the Kannada Naadageethe, her fans are now aggressively sharing this video.

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This video is being dedicated by fans to anyone who doubted her Kannada roots. Viewers are commenting that it is the perfect way to slap her critics. They are calling her a pure Kannada girl.

Fans are asking her haters to focus on her game. They are pointing out that she actually speaks and sings better than many. They are super proud of their Kannada girl and asking where the Mumbaikars are hiding.