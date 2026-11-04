Democrats Gain Ground In US Midterm Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Voting in the US midterm congressional elections is drawing to a close, with most polling stations having already shut down. According to preliminary results, Democrats are set to secure a majority of seats in the House of Representatives. The outcome of the Senate race remains less certain, although Democrats are also expected to make significant gains there.

Such a result would effectively derail President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and could weaken his administration's ability to advance its policy priorities during the final two years of his presidency.

The exact size of the Democratic majority remains unclear, as vote counting continues in several closely contested congressional districts.

Commenting on the preliminary election results, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that his name had not appeared on the ballot in these elections. He added: "If I had been on the ballot, we would have won a tremendous victory!"