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Russian Drone Strikes Private Company Premises In Poltava

Russian Drone Strikes Private Company Premises In Poltava


Date: 2026-11-04 01:05:38

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the private companies,” he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Read also: Overnight Russian shelling damages three medical facilities and 17 apartment buildings in Kharkiv

The information is being verified, Vitalii Diakivnych added.

As reported by Ukrinform, a drone struck a shopping center in Odes, causing a fire.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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