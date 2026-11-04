Russian Drone Strikes Private Company Premises In Poltava
“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the private companies,” he wrote.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.Read also: Overnight Russian shelling damages three medical facilities and 17 apartment buildings in Kharkiv
The information is being verified, Vitalii Diakivnych added.
As reported by Ukrinform, a drone struck a shopping center in Odes, causing a fire.
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