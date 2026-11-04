Russian Drone Strikes Private Company Premises In Poltava

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the private companies,” he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Overnight Russian shelling damages three medical facilities and 17 apartment buildings in

The information is being verified, Vitalii Diakivnych added.

As reported by Ukrinform, a drone struck a shopping center in Odes, causing a fire.

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