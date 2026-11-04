Russian Attack On Business In Dnipro Injures Two People
“Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a factory in Dnipro. The men, aged 38 and 57, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds,” the message reads.
Medical personnel assess the condition of the victims as moderate.Read also: Enemy strikes shopping center in Odesa
A fire broke out at the facility.
As reported by Ukrinform, during a nighttime attack in the Ternopil region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged after being struck by a drone.
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