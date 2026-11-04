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Russian Attack On Business In Dnipro Injures Two People

Russian Attack On Business In Dnipro Injures Two People


Date: 2026-11-04 01:05:37

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a factory in Dnipro. The men, aged 38 and 57, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds,” the message reads.

Medical personnel assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

Read also: Enemy strikes shopping center in Odesa

A fire broke out at the facility.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a nighttime attack in the Ternopil region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged after being struck by a drone.

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UkrinForm

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