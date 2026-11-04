Russian Attack On Business In Dnipro Injures Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a factory in Dnipro. The men, aged 38 and 57, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds,” the message reads.

Medical personnel assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

Enemy strikes shopping center in

A fire broke out at the facility.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a nighttime attack in the Ternopil region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged after being struck by a drone.