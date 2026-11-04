Maldivian Adds New Aircraft Type For Luxury, Corporate Travel In Maldives

The eight-seat aircraft has been brought to serve the luxury tourism and corporate travel segments, broadening the airline's portfolio of domestic air services.

Initially, the King Air 360 will operate dedicated air transfers to Nilaa Coral Island. It will also be available for private charter flights within the country.

According to the airline, the aircraft is intended to offer direct and flexible transfers between destinations, cutting down the need for connecting services and long waiting times.

The twin-engine turboprop is designed for shorter regional journeys and premium private travel. It will complement Maldivian's existing domestic, seaplane, and international operations.

Maldivian Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas said the arrival of King Air 360 marks a new step in the airline's premium travel offering. He added that it supports growing demand for more personalized and flexible air services in the Maldives.

The Malé-based carrier currently operates a fleet of 25 aircraft, comprising one Airbus A330-200, one Airbus A320, five ATRs, seven Dash 8s, and 11 DHC-6 Twin Otters.