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Bangladesh Offers To Provide More Skilled Workers To Brunei

Bangladesh Offers To Provide More Skilled Workers To Brunei


Date: 2026-11-04 01:05:29

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh has expressed its readiness to supply additional skilled, semi-skilled, and professional workers to Brunei Darussalam to meet the Southeast Asian country's labor market demand.

The offer was made by Acting Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir during a meeting with Brunei's Second Minister of Finance Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda on November 3.

The Bruneian minister expressed optimism about the continued recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, recognizing the expatriate community's significant contribution to Brunei's economy, according to a release from the ministry.

Bangladesh's proposal to supply more skilled and professional workers signals its interest in expanding employment opportunities in Brunei beyond traditional labor categories.

The two ministers also expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the countries.

During the meeting, Humaiun Kobir invited Brunei to invest in Bangladesh's energy exploration sector through government-to-government (G2G) arrangements and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

He also encouraged Brunei to invest in Bangladesh's Islamic banking sector.

The acting foreign minister conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the Sultan of Brunei to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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