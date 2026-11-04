Pittsburgh CMM Calibration And Repair Announces On-Site Coordinate Measuring Machine Services Across Western Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GetNews) Steel producers, tool-and-die shops and advanced manufacturing operations across Western Pennsylvania now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair and dimensional inspection from a regional provider.

PITTSBURGH, PA - November 4, 2026 - Pittsburgh CMM Calibration and Repair (301 Grant Street, Suite 270, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, (412) 866-0784) announced the launch of on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for steel producers, tool-and-die shops and advanced manufacturing operations across Western Pennsylvania and the Upper Ohio Valley. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to production facilities that depend on precise measurement to hold tolerance on dies, fixtures and structural components and keep quality programs audit-ready. A coordinate measuring machine that drifts out of calibration on a tool-and-die floor can turn a small tolerance error into a scrapped die before anyone traces the cause back to measurement. The service area reaches Butler, Monroeville, Greensburg and New Castle, giving regional manufacturers local access to CMM calibration instead of scheduling it out of state.

Steel producers and tool-and-die shops across the region depend on coordinate measuring machines to hold tight dimensional tolerances on dies, fixtures and structural components, and a machine that drifts out of calibration can turn into scrapped tooling or a failed first-article inspection well before a quality team traces the problem to measurement drift. Advanced manufacturing operations in Washington and McKeesport carry the same exposure on production parts, where an unnoticed tolerance shift shows up as a rejected shipment rather than a line stoppage. Shops in Aliquippa face the same risk of an audit finding whenever ISO 9001 or AS9100 documentation falls behind a calibration cycle, and a missed cycle can stall a customer's part approval for weeks. Recurring CMM repair and gage calibration service keeps measurement data defensible and keeps a production schedule from depending on a vendor based out of state.

Service offerings include CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge, gantry and portable-arm machines from Hexagon, Zeiss, Wenzel and Renishaw, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for first-article and production part verification. Both on-site and ship-in options are available, with scheduling built around a plant's production calendar rather than a fixed window, so heavier gantry machines that are difficult to move are not left waiting on a shipping schedule. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion, giving manufacturers in Youngstown, Ohio and Steubenville, Ohio the same volumetric compensation and probe calibration documentation that satisfies customer and auditor requirements without added paperwork on the plant's side.

Extended coverage reaches Johnstown, Wheeling, West Virginia and Weirton, West Virginia, placing Western Pennsylvania and the Upper Ohio Valley within one calibration area rather than requiring separate vendors across state lines. Manufacturers that need an overdue CMM calibration brought current, or want to move gage calibration and dimensional inspection work to a provider based in the region instead of shipping equipment further away, can request service directly. Steel producers, tool-and-die shops and advanced manufacturing operations across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers researching a local provider can learn more about our services.

About the Company

Pittsburgh CMM Calibration and Repair provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for steel producers, tool-and-die shops and advanced manufacturing operations across Western Pennsylvania and the Upper Ohio Valley, including Pittsburgh, Butler, Monroeville, Greensburg, New Castle, Washington, McKeesport, Aliquippa, Johnstown, Youngstown, Ohio, Steubenville, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and Weirton, West Virginia. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 301 Grant Street, Suite 270, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Call (412) 866-0784 or visit cmmcalibrationpittsburgh.

Contact

Paul, Owner Pittsburgh CMM Calibration and Repair 301 Grant Street, Suite 270 Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Phone: (412) 866-0784 Email:... Website: cmmcalibrationpittsburgh