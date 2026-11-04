MENAFN - GetNews)"An engineer inspects exposed water pipes under lifted bathroom floorboards during a leak survey in London."Trusted Plumber London has published its London prices for plumbing and leak detection and a breakdown of what customers book it for. About half of its plumbing, heating and leak jobs are water leaks, followed by toilets and taps, boilers and heating, cylinders and drains. Plumbing is £95 an hour. Main water leak detection is £595 fixed, with no find, no fee. The company also says its plumbing guides, from noisy toilets to radiator valves, rank on the first page of Google.

London, United Kingdom - November 4, 2026 - Trusted Plumber London has published the prices it charges in London for plumbing and leak detection, together with a breakdown of the jobs customers book it for. The company says about half of its plumbing, heating and leak work is water leaks, and that the rest is spread across toilets and taps, boilers and heating, hot water cylinders and drains.

Key facts



Plumbing labour in London: £95 an hour. The £60 call-out fee is waived on jobs that run longer than two hours, and the price is confirmed before work starts.

Main water leak detection: £595, fixed price.

Comprehensive leak detection investigation: £660, for the whole property and all types of leak except roofs. It includes tracer gas, moisture mapping and pressure testing.

Leak detection by the hour: £180 an hour, with the tracer gas bottle included in the rate.

Emergency leak call-out: £70, with an engineer on site within one hour. There is no call-out fee when a visit is booked in advance.

Guarantee: no find, no fee on leak detection.

Coverage: all 33 London boroughs, 24 hours a day. Boiler and gas work is carried out by Gas Safe registered engineers. Phone: 020 7870 3200.

What do Londoners actually book a plumber for?

About half of the plumbing, heating and leak jobs Trusted Plumber London completed in 2026 were water leaks, according to its job records. Toilets, taps and bathroom fittings made up roughly one job in six, boilers and heating about one in eight, hot water cylinders about one in nine, and drains about one in ten.

Leaks are also where the larger bills sit. The company says leaks account for roughly 38% of the value of the work it completes, and about one leak job in three costs more than £500, with a typical leak job at around £380. Within its leak work, about three in ten jobs involve water getting into a flat or room below, close to three in ten involve tracer gas to confirm the source, and almost two in ten involve damp or mould whose source is not visible. A smaller share start with a water company letter or a meter reading, or an insurance claim.

"People tell us they have a damp patch or a high water bill, and by the time they call us the real problem is a leak behind a wall or under a floor," said Denis Taylor of Trusted Plumber London. "We would rather publish the price, say exactly what is included and take the risk of not finding it ourselves."

How much does a plumber cost in London?

Trusted Plumber London charges £95 an hour for regular plumbing labour, with the £60 call-out fee waived on jobs that run longer than two hours. Parts are quoted before they are ordered, and customers are given a price before work begins. For leaks the company uses fixed prices instead of a day rate, because a leak survey is the job where customers most often say they do not know what they will be charged.

Which plumbing problems does the company's own guidance cover?

Trusted Plumber London says its plumbing coverage is not limited to leaks. The company publishes guides to the everyday problems that bring customers to a plumber, and says several of them sit on the first page of Google. In Google Search Console data for October 2026, its guides on toilets making a noise after flushing, a toilet flush button not working, thermostatic radiator valve (TRV) numbers, lockshield valves, towel rails not heating, a frost thermostat, a tap that will not turn off, and a sewage smell in the house had an average position between 6 and 10. Its guide on low water pressure was at position 10.

The company says its Google traffic more than doubled over the same 28 days. Clicks went from 283 to 618 against the previous 28 days, and search appearances from about 55,000 to about 120,000. About three in four of those clicks went to how-to guides rather than service pages, which the company says shows that most Londoners try to understand a plumbing problem before they book anyone.

When do leaks show up, and why does it matter now?

Hidden leaks often appear when the weather turns. Thames Water said in January 2026 that it was dealing with more than 100 repairs a day linked to cold weather, and that leaks often appear during a thaw. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) reported that home insurers paid £846 million in property claims in the first quarter of 2026, with the average weather-related claim at a record £6,040, up 38% on the same quarter of 2025.

What does a leak visit involve?

An engineer starts with the least invasive checks, including a water meter test, moisture readings and thermal imaging, and uses tracer gas and pressure testing to confirm the source before a wall or floor is opened. The detection price covers finding the leak. Repair and any access or making-good work are quoted separately, and customers with buildings insurance are advised to check whether their policy includes trace and access cover before booking. The company explains the process on its leak detection page, sets out what leak detection costs in the UK, and lists all its rates on its pricing page. Its plumbing services are listed at emergency plumber London, and its guide to water coming through a ceiling from the flat above covers a common leak dispute.

About Trusted Plumber London

Trusted Plumber London is a plumbing, heating and leak detection service covering all 33 London boroughs, 24 hours a day. It handles emergency repairs, toilets and taps, boilers and heating, hot water cylinders, blocked drains and water leak detection, and publishes its prices in advance. Gas and boiler work is carried out by Gas Safe registered engineers. Its mission is to tell customers what a job will cost before work starts.