Healthinsurancebrokersnearme Launches A Free Directory Of Local Health Insurance Brokers And Agents In 46 States

MENAFN - GetNews) New resource lists nearly 14,000 health insurance agencies across more than 6,300 cities, with local plan costs, carrier information and plain-English guides for individuals, families and small businesses

GREENSBORO, NC - HealthInsuranceBrokersNearMe has launched as a free national directory that helps people find a licensed health insurance broker or agent near them. The site organizes nearly 14,000 health insurance agencies, independent brokers and employee benefits firms by city and state, with distances, public ratings and office details, so shoppers can compare local options before they call anyone.

The launch comes during open enrollment, when millions of people review or buy individual and family coverage. Many shoppers aren't sure whether to enroll on their own, call an insurer directly or work with a broker, and few know that using a licensed agent typically costs nothing extra because insurers pay the commission. Every city page on the site starts with what coverage costs locally, drawing on federal plan data and published 2027 benchmark premiums, then lists the closest health insurance brokers and local agents.

Pages are organized around the way people actually search: brokers who compare several carriers, local agents, walk-in agency offices with posted hours, and the best-reviewed agencies in each city. A dedicated section for employers lists small business health insurance brokers who handle group plans, ICHRAs and QSEHRAs. State pages explain how coverage works in each state, which insurers sell marketplace plans for 2027, and how to check an agent's license with the state insurance regulator.

The site's guides library answers the questions shoppers ask most, including how to choose a health insurance broker and how much health insurance costs in 2027. Figures come from public sources such as CMS, KFF, state marketplaces and state insurance departments, and each guide is reviewed when plan-year numbers change.

"Most people don't realize they can have a licensed agent compare plans from several insurers at no extra cost," a HealthInsuranceBrokersNearMe spokesperson said. "We wanted one place where someone can see what coverage costs in their area, find local brokers, and know what to ask before they sign up."

HealthInsuranceBrokersNearMe is independent and is not affiliated with HealthCare, any state marketplace, any insurance company or any government agency. Listings are built from public business data, with closed businesses and agencies that don't sell health coverage removed. Visitors can browse by city or call the site's line to speak with a licensed agent about individual, family and small business coverage for people under 65.

About HealthInsuranceBrokersNearMe

HealthInsuranceBrokersNearMe is a national directory of health insurance brokers, agents and agencies covering 46 states and more than 6,300 cities. The site publishes local plan cost information, carrier lineups and plain-English guides to help individuals, families and small businesses make informed coverage decisions. Learn more at healthinsurancebrokersnearme.