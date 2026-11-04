Brazilian Academic Transcript Translation Supports WES Evaluations And Graduate Admissions

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations sample of a Brazilian academic transcript, the histórico escolar, translated in full for WES evaluation and US university admissions."Brazilian academic transcript translation from Brazil USA Translations preserves every grade and class hour as the school printed them, so US universities and evaluators such as WES can assess the original record.

Cape Coral, FL - November 4, 2026 - Brazilian academic transcript translation gives US universities and credential evaluators a complete English version of the histórico escolar, with the grades and class hours left as the Brazilian school recorded them. Brazil USA Translations prepares these translations for graduate school applications, credential evaluations and state licensing reviews. Organizations such as WES, ECE and Educational Perspectives use the records to evaluate studies completed in Brazil.

The histórico escolar is the official record of a student's coursework in Brazil. It lists each disciplina, or course, alongside its carga horária, the number of class hours, and often its créditos. Each course has a result: a nota, most often on a scale of 0 to 10, or a letter conceito.

Many Brazilian universities also print the coeficiente de rendimento, usually shortened to CR, an overall performance average for the program. Individual courses carry status words such as aprovado (passed) and dispensado (exempted). Stamps and registry notes often appear on the back.

Brazil USA Translations leaves those figures alone. Grades retain the school's scale. Class hours stay as class hours.

Converting Brazilian grades into a US grade point average, or hours into semester credits, is the credential evaluator's job. Each evaluator applies its own published method and issues the report under its own name. If a translator converted a grade of 8.5 first, the evaluator would receive a figure it could no longer check against the original.

"An evaluator has to see what the Brazilian university actually recorded, not a translator's guess at the American equivalent. If the sheet says 8.5 and 60 horas, the English version says 8.5 and 60 hours, and the evaluator takes it from there," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

US universities and evaluators usually request the diploma along with the transcript. Translating both at the same time keeps names and dates consistent, along with the institution's name and course titles. Matching details give an admissions reader no reason to wonder whether the records describe the same person.

Requirements vary among US receiving offices. Some graduate schools review foreign transcripts themselves; others require an outside evaluation. State licensing boards may accept reports only from evaluators they name.

WES does not accept translations prepared by applicants themselves. Certain evaluators also require the Brazilian university to send the transcript directly. Applicants should read the instructions of the school or board that will receive the file before ordering anything.

Every Brazil USA Translations order includes a signed Certificate of Accuracy that meets 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3), the federal rule for translations submitted to USCIS. The same translation can therefore support a later immigration filing.

Clients send a scan or clear photo of every page and keep their originals. And if the back carries stamps or notes, it needs to be included too.

The company's academic transcript page describes what the translation covers:

About Brazil USA Translations:

Based in Florida, Brazil USA Translations provides certified Portuguese to English translations for individuals and professionals preparing Brazilian records for use in the United States. Its online service supplies complete English translations with a signed Certificate of Accuracy.