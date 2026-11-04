Remington College Campuses Join Toys For Tots Literacy Campaign With Annual Book Drive

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 8:19 am - Fourth annual college-wide effort encourages students, faculty, staff and the community to donate new books for children and teens in need

Remington College is helping spread the joy of reading this holiday season for its fourth annual college literacy campaign book drive.

From Nov. 2 through Dec. 2, 2026, students, faculty and staff across all Remington College campuses are invited to donate new books for children and teens ages 3 to 16, helping put the gift of reading into the hands of children who need it most.



The annual effort continues Remington College's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves while helping young readers build a strong foundation for the future. Last year, the college collected 14,786 books across its locations, and this year, the goal is to make an even greater impact.



“By putting books directly into the hands of young readers, the program helps strengthen literacy skills, encourage learning and create opportunities for academic and lifelong success. We're proud to participate in this initiative again and help make a difference for children in the communities we serve,” said Adam Martin, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Corporate Secretary at Remington College.



Established in 2008, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is a year-round initiative that provides children in economically disadvantaged communities with access to books and educational resources. In 2025 alone, the program distributed 2.8 million books and has provided more than 63 million books to disadvantaged children in local communities across the country since its inception.



Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate by purchasing a new, age-appropriate book and placing it in the designated collection box at their local Remington College campus. Books should be appropriate for children ages 3 to 16 and do not need to be wrapped.



Those who attend Remington College Online or work remotely can participate by purchasing books online and having them shipped directly to Remington College – Dallas Campus, 9451 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75243.



For more information about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, visit

To learn more about Remington College's community initiatives, visit

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About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 10 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor's and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.