MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 9:26 am - An industry review of top EDI providers for e-commerce highlights established companies supporting businesses with EDI, B2B integration, trading-partner connectivity, and supply chain automation.

As e-commerce continues to expand across online marketplaces, retailers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels, businesses increasingly rely on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to automate the exchange of orders, invoices, shipping information, and other business documents.

An industry review of top EDI providers for e-commerce highlights established companies supporting businesses with EDI, B2B integration, trading-partner connectivity, and supply chain automation. Providers serving this market include Infocon Systems, SPS Commerce, TrueCommerce, Cleo and OpenText.

Top EDI Providers for E-Commerce

Infocon Systems: Provides cloud-based EDI and B2B integration services, supporting e-commerce, retail, distribution, manufacturing, and other industries. Founded in 1988, the company brings more than 35 years of EDI experience and offers trading-partner onboarding, mapping, testing, integration, monitoring, and support. Infocon also maintains 4.9+ ratings across major review platforms, reflecting customer feedback on its EDI services.

SPS Commerce: Provides EDI and retail-focused supply chain solutions designed to connect suppliers, retailers, and trading partners. Its services include EDI connectivity, testing, certification, system integrations, and supply chain automation.

TrueCommerce: Offers EDI, order management, fulfillment, and broader supply chain connectivity for businesses and their trading partners. Its solutions support ERP-connected EDI and commerce workflows across multiple industries.

Cleo: Provides B2B integration and automation solutions connecting applications, trading partners, and business processes. Its platform supports EDI, APIs, file-based integration, and broader integration workflows.

OpenText: Provides enterprise B2B integration, EDI, and business network solutions for organizations managing complex transaction environments. Its solutions support large-scale trading-partner and business integration requirements.

E-Commerce EDI and Business Integration

For e-commerce businesses, EDI extends beyond the exchange of individual documents. Companies may need to connect online storefronts with ERP, accounting, warehouse, fulfillment, logistics, and retail systems while maintaining connections with multiple trading partners.

Common EDI transactions include purchase orders, order acknowledgments, advance shipping notices, invoices, inventory information, and other documents required by retailers and business customers.

Connecting these transactions with existing business systems can help reduce manual data entry and improve visibility across ordering and fulfillment processes.

The Evolving E-Commerce EDI Landscape

As e-commerce businesses add marketplaces, retailers, suppliers, fulfillment partners, and distribution channels, the need for connected B2B systems continues to grow. EDI providers are increasingly supporting these environments through managed EDI services, cloud integration, APIs, automation, and trading-partner networks.

For businesses comparing EDI solutions, understanding each provider's integration capabilities, supported platforms, trading-partner coverage, implementation approach, and support model can help determine which solution fits their operational requirements. For more info, visit: