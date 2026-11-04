MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 10:19 am - PBN Build has published a comparison of five PBN building services based only on published prices and stated scope. The review covers domain sourcing and content and hosting as well as who owns the sites after launch.

Barcelona, Spain., November 3, 2026 – PBN Build today released a comparison of five companies that build private blog networks for search engine optimization teams. The review uses only the prices and terms that each provider publishes on its own website in November 2026 and leaves out outside reviews and unpublished quotes. It covers PBN Workers and PBN Build and PBN Network and Bulk Buy Hosting and NeedMyLink. PBN Build is one of the five providers in the comparison and discloses this for transparency.

1. PBN Workers – 10-30 Site PBN Networks

PBN Workers offers done-for-y o kmoku networks of 10 to 30 expired-domain sites at $180 per site, which it says includes $120 for the site with 12 months of posts and $60 for domain sourcing and vetting ( A 10-site network costs $1,800 and 20 sites cost $3,600, with a minimum order of three sites. The company states that a 10-site network can go live in two weeks and that it uses separate IPs, nameservers, DNS providers, registrars and designs with no interlinking. Its site mentions self-reported case studies and no-deindexing claims, which buyers should treat as company statements rather than independent proof.

2. PBN Build – Expired and Auction Domain PBN Builds

PBN Build builds networks on expired domains and lists two prices: $180 per completed site on an auction domain and $150 per site on an already expired domain that is free to register, with domains billed separately ( Each site includes domain research, bidding or registration, a WordPress build with security hardening and Cloudflare, seven articles and four backlinks, followed by a full handover of registrar, hosting and WordPress access. The company says it checks referring domains from the target country, archived content language, TLD and past traffic, and rejects domains with spam, toxic niches, a former PBN history, archive gaps or foreign-script anchors. Timelines depend on the auction calendar, so the service is not designed for projects that need results within days.

3. PBN Network – PBN Builds and Rentals

PBN Network offers PBN builds, permanent PBN links and monthly rented placements, with pricing available on request ( It positions these options for experienced SEOs who want private network access, but it does not publish clear details on domains, content or hosting. Rented placements are leased inventory rather than owned assets, which matters for buyers who need control over the sites themselves. No public timeline is listed for delivery or renewal.

4. Bulk Buy Hosting – Hosted PBN Builds

Bulk Buy Hosting offers partner-built PBN sites from $40 per site, with hosting from $2.18 per site per month ( Builds include premium themes and plugins, a unique logo, stock images and videos, handwritten content, Archive content and standard Home, About, Terms, Blog and Contact pages. Sites usually take 7 to 10 working days, include one revision, and extra work costs $40 per hour. Each site gets a separate IP and server across 10+ hosting providers with 1 GB of disk and 20 GB of bandwidth, while clients buy their own domains and the sites go offline if hosting stops.

5. NeedMyLink – Turnkey PBN Building

NeedMyLink offers turnkey PBN building with drop and auction domains selected for the client's niche and location ( Its Test plan costs $190 per site for up to 10 sites, Standard costs $180 for up to 20 sites and Premium costs $170 for more than 20 sites, each with five pages, one year of hosting and support. An Advanced plan starts at $350 per site for auction domains and all pages. Clients approve every domain before work starts, and the usual timeline is about a month, although auctions can cause delays.

About PBN Build

PBN Build is a link building company founded by Artem Kukshinskiy that builds private blog networks on auction and expired domains for SEO teams and agencies. The company handles domain research, site builds, content and link placement, and hands over full ownership of every site. It is based in Barcelona, Spain.