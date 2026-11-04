Colliers Brokers Sale Of Student Housing Community In Stephenville, Texas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 3, 2026 10:28 am - The 341-bed Edge on Washington is fully occupied for the 2026-27 academic year

Colliers has brokered the sale of Edge on Washington, a 141-unit, 341-bed Class A student housing community located in Stephenville, Texas, to an undisclosed buyer. The 135,525-square-foot community is located at 1316 W. Washington Street, directly across the street from Tarleton State University, the fastest growing university in Texas.

Sean Baird, Jonathan Holt, Cole Cusmano, Chip Nash and Bob Heard of Colliers represented the seller, Tarantino Properties, Inc., in the transaction.

“Edge on Washington is a great example of how recent capital markets challenges have shifted the buyer pool across asset classes,” said Baird, senior vice president at Colliers.“The community was purchased by a multifamily developer who recognized this opportunity provided like-kind returns to multifamily development without the development risk.”

Edge on Washington is fully occupied for the 2026-27 academic year, including a partial master lease with Tarleton State University. The university has faced on-campus housing challenges in the last several years, with only 4,202 on-campus beds and more than 28,000 students enrolled for fall 2026. Off campus, there are 1,887 beds serving the community, including 341 beds at Edge on Washington.

Tarleton State's enrollment growth has further strengthened demand for student housing. The university received more than 21,000 freshman applications for fall 2025, approximately 80% more than two years earlier. This marked the university's sixth consecutive year of enrollment growth and the strongest single-year increase among Texas universities.

“Tarleton State University's fast growth and the strong demand for student housing makes this a great investment for the buyer,” said Baird.“Adding to the appeal, it boasts the best location in a very competitive market.”

Edge on Washington features a resort-style swimming pool, study lounge, clubhouse and grill, fitness center, front desk and security, mailroom, retail space and parking. Apartment interiors include granite countertops, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, luxury fixtures, hardwood and tile flooring, plush carpeting and central heating and air conditioning.