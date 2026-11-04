Indus Towers Creates A Global Benchmark With 50,000 Solar-Powered Telecom Sites
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, November 4, 2026: Indus Towers Limited, one of the world's largest telecom tower infrastructure companies, has become the first passive telecom infrastructure company to successfully deploy 50,000 solar powered telecom sites across India, creating a global benchmark for sustainable infrastructure at scale. Looking ahead, Indus Towers aims to expand its solar footprint to 100,000 telecom sites, further strengthening its position as a leader in sustainable telecom infrastructure.
With a cumulative installed solar capacity of approximately 300 MW, the initiative has created one of the largest distributed renewable energy ecosystems in the telecom infrastructure sector. As per our calculation, the environmental impact is equivalent to planting nearly 2 crore trees, while contributing an estimated reduction of approximately 420,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually through reduced dependence on conventional energy sources.
Commenting on creating a global benchmark, Mr. Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers Limited said, "Reaching 50,000 solar-powered telecom sites with close to 300 MW Capacity is more than an operational milestone; it is a defining moment in the evolution of sustainable telecom infrastructure. As the first passive infrastructure company to achieve this scale, we have demonstrated that innovation, technology, and sustainability can come together to create meaningful impact for the industry and the environment. In a relatively short period since accelerating our solar deployment program in 2024, we have built one of the largest distributed solar ecosystems in the telecom infrastructure sector, delivering cleaner energy, reducing carbon emissions, and strengthening network resilience.
This milestone reflects our commitment to responsible growth, and we remain focused on our ambition of powering 100,000 telecom sites through solar energy, further optimising energy cost, while continuing to redefine benchmarks for sustainable digital infrastructure. Importantly, the expertise, operating model, and technology platforms we have built through this journey position us to replicate this success in Africa where reliable and sustainable energy solutions are critical to expanding digital connectivity. Having demonstrated the ability to deploy and manage renewable energy solutions at unprecedented scale, we believe we have a distinct competitive advantage in helping create similar sustainable telecom ecosystems and setting new benchmarks for the industry."
The achievement reinforces Indus Towers' leadership in building future-ready telecom infrastructure that combines sustainability with operational resilience. By integrating advanced renewable energy solutions, digital monitoring systems and data-driven maintenance capabilities across its network, the Company is reducing diesel dependence, enhancing energy security and accelerating the transition towards greener connectivity.
With a cumulative installed solar capacity of approximately 300 MW, the initiative has created one of the largest distributed renewable energy ecosystems in the telecom infrastructure sector. As per our calculation, the environmental impact is equivalent to planting nearly 2 crore trees, while contributing an estimated reduction of approximately 420,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually through reduced dependence on conventional energy sources.
Commenting on creating a global benchmark, Mr. Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers Limited said, "Reaching 50,000 solar-powered telecom sites with close to 300 MW Capacity is more than an operational milestone; it is a defining moment in the evolution of sustainable telecom infrastructure. As the first passive infrastructure company to achieve this scale, we have demonstrated that innovation, technology, and sustainability can come together to create meaningful impact for the industry and the environment. In a relatively short period since accelerating our solar deployment program in 2024, we have built one of the largest distributed solar ecosystems in the telecom infrastructure sector, delivering cleaner energy, reducing carbon emissions, and strengthening network resilience.
This milestone reflects our commitment to responsible growth, and we remain focused on our ambition of powering 100,000 telecom sites through solar energy, further optimising energy cost, while continuing to redefine benchmarks for sustainable digital infrastructure. Importantly, the expertise, operating model, and technology platforms we have built through this journey position us to replicate this success in Africa where reliable and sustainable energy solutions are critical to expanding digital connectivity. Having demonstrated the ability to deploy and manage renewable energy solutions at unprecedented scale, we believe we have a distinct competitive advantage in helping create similar sustainable telecom ecosystems and setting new benchmarks for the industry."
The achievement reinforces Indus Towers' leadership in building future-ready telecom infrastructure that combines sustainability with operational resilience. By integrating advanced renewable energy solutions, digital monitoring systems and data-driven maintenance capabilities across its network, the Company is reducing diesel dependence, enhancing energy security and accelerating the transition towards greener connectivity.
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