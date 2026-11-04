Happy Paws Pet Hospital Highlights Comprehensive Veterinary Services In North Las Vegas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Happy Paws Pet Hospital is highlighting its range of veterinary services for dogs and cats in North Las Vegas and the surrounding Las Vegas area, bringing attention to the role of accessible local veterinary care in supporting pets' health at every stage of life.
Located at 6315 Losee Road, Unit 150, North Las Vegas, Nevada, Happy Paws Pet Hospital provides preventive care, diagnostic services, dental treatments, and surgical procedures. The practice's service offering gives local pet owners a central point of contact for discussing routine healthcare needs as well as concerns that may require further veterinary assessment.
A Range of Services for Local Pet Owners
Happy Paws Pet Hospital offers wellness examinations, vaccinations, deworming, blood testing, digital radiography, point-of-care ultrasound, and digital cytology. These services help the veterinary team evaluate individual health concerns and determine appropriate care based on each animal's needs.
The practice also lists dental examinations, cleanings, dental radiography, and extractions among its services. Surgical offerings include spaying and neutering, mass removal, hernia repair, selected abdominal surgeries, and certain orthopedic procedures. The hospital encourages pet owners to contact its team to confirm whether a particular service is appropriate and available for their pet.
For families comparing a veterinary hospital in Las Vegas, access to preventive examinations, diagnostic testing, and treatment options can be an important consideration. Happy Paws Pet Hospital aims to help owners understand the services available and discuss care recommendations with its veterinary team.
Additional Care Options for Pets and Families
Beyond in-clinic services, Happy Paws Pet Hospital lists house calls, home euthanasia, and travel health certificates for dogs and cats. These services address specific needs, from veterinary support at home to documentation for interstate or international travel. Availability and requirements may vary, so owners should contact the practice before making arrangements.
Choosing the best veterinarian in Las Vegas for a pet involves considering more than location alone. Understanding the available services, asking questions about recommended procedures, and discussing expected costs can help owners make informed decisions about veterinary care.
By highlighting its service range, Happy Paws Pet Hospital is reinforcing its role as a local resource for pet owners seeking veterinary support in North Las Vegas. The practice welcomes inquiries from families who want to learn more about its offerings or arrange an appointment.
About Happy Paws Pet Hospital
Happy Paws Pet Hospital provides veterinary services for dogs and cats in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and the surrounding area.
Contact Information
Happy Paws Pet Hospital
6315 Losee Road, Unit 150
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Phone: (702) 729-7700
Located at 6315 Losee Road, Unit 150, North Las Vegas, Nevada, Happy Paws Pet Hospital provides preventive care, diagnostic services, dental treatments, and surgical procedures. The practice's service offering gives local pet owners a central point of contact for discussing routine healthcare needs as well as concerns that may require further veterinary assessment.
A Range of Services for Local Pet Owners
Happy Paws Pet Hospital offers wellness examinations, vaccinations, deworming, blood testing, digital radiography, point-of-care ultrasound, and digital cytology. These services help the veterinary team evaluate individual health concerns and determine appropriate care based on each animal's needs.
The practice also lists dental examinations, cleanings, dental radiography, and extractions among its services. Surgical offerings include spaying and neutering, mass removal, hernia repair, selected abdominal surgeries, and certain orthopedic procedures. The hospital encourages pet owners to contact its team to confirm whether a particular service is appropriate and available for their pet.
For families comparing a veterinary hospital in Las Vegas, access to preventive examinations, diagnostic testing, and treatment options can be an important consideration. Happy Paws Pet Hospital aims to help owners understand the services available and discuss care recommendations with its veterinary team.
Additional Care Options for Pets and Families
Beyond in-clinic services, Happy Paws Pet Hospital lists house calls, home euthanasia, and travel health certificates for dogs and cats. These services address specific needs, from veterinary support at home to documentation for interstate or international travel. Availability and requirements may vary, so owners should contact the practice before making arrangements.
Choosing the best veterinarian in Las Vegas for a pet involves considering more than location alone. Understanding the available services, asking questions about recommended procedures, and discussing expected costs can help owners make informed decisions about veterinary care.
By highlighting its service range, Happy Paws Pet Hospital is reinforcing its role as a local resource for pet owners seeking veterinary support in North Las Vegas. The practice welcomes inquiries from families who want to learn more about its offerings or arrange an appointment.
About Happy Paws Pet Hospital
Happy Paws Pet Hospital provides veterinary services for dogs and cats in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and the surrounding area.
Contact Information
Happy Paws Pet Hospital
6315 Losee Road, Unit 150
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Phone: (702) 729-7700
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