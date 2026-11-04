Sparevillage Crosses INR 1 Crore In GMV In Six Months As Industrial Procurement Scales
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 04th Nov, 2026: SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd., a digital marketplace for industrial procurement, recorded a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹1 crore during the six-month period from April 1 to September 30, 2026. During this period, the platform received approximately 3,000–3,300 orders across its industrial procurement categories.
The growth comes as industrial buyers look for easier ways to source the parts and supplies they need to keep operations running. SpareVillage connects factories with vendors offering industrial products, machinery spares and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies.
For a factory, buying the right part is rarely as simple as placing an order. A component may look similar to another but have different specifications. The delay in delivery may prevent the maintenance activities from being conducted on time, while the wrong purchase will incur extra expenses as well as waste some time. Thus, choosing the proper supplier and verifying the product details is a necessary part of the procedure.
Use of digital systems will help integrate all the mentioned actions into one by allowing the buyer to search for products and suppliers directly. It will be especially helpful for small producers that face competition between other business processes and the need for sourcing products.
Shubham Gupta, Founder and CEO of SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd., said, "Industrial procurement has specific requirements that general online shopping does not always address. Buyers need the right product for a particular application, access to relevant suppliers and information that helps them make sound purchasing decisions. The focus is on making this process easier to navigate, while building a platform around the everyday sourcing needs of factories."
The growth in GMV, alongside the order volume and registered factory base, provides a measure of the activity taking place on the platform. For industrial marketplaces, sustained adoption will depend on their ability to support repeat purchasing, improve product discovery and offer buyers a dependable sourcing experience across a wide range of requirements.
As manufacturers continue to examine costs, supply continuity and operational efficiency, digital procurement is becoming an important part of the wider conversation on manufacturing modernisation. Connecting purchasing requirements with suitable products and vendors can help businesses make more informed sourcing decisions and reduce the effort involved in routine procurement.
SpareVillage's latest growth figures mark a further step in its development as a digital marketplace focused on industrial commerce.
About SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd.
SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd. operates a digital marketplace for industrial products, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, machinery spares and factory requirements. The platform connects industrial buyers with vendors, helping businesses discover and source products for their operational needs.
The growth comes as industrial buyers look for easier ways to source the parts and supplies they need to keep operations running. SpareVillage connects factories with vendors offering industrial products, machinery spares and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies.
For a factory, buying the right part is rarely as simple as placing an order. A component may look similar to another but have different specifications. The delay in delivery may prevent the maintenance activities from being conducted on time, while the wrong purchase will incur extra expenses as well as waste some time. Thus, choosing the proper supplier and verifying the product details is a necessary part of the procedure.
Use of digital systems will help integrate all the mentioned actions into one by allowing the buyer to search for products and suppliers directly. It will be especially helpful for small producers that face competition between other business processes and the need for sourcing products.
Shubham Gupta, Founder and CEO of SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd., said, "Industrial procurement has specific requirements that general online shopping does not always address. Buyers need the right product for a particular application, access to relevant suppliers and information that helps them make sound purchasing decisions. The focus is on making this process easier to navigate, while building a platform around the everyday sourcing needs of factories."
The growth in GMV, alongside the order volume and registered factory base, provides a measure of the activity taking place on the platform. For industrial marketplaces, sustained adoption will depend on their ability to support repeat purchasing, improve product discovery and offer buyers a dependable sourcing experience across a wide range of requirements.
As manufacturers continue to examine costs, supply continuity and operational efficiency, digital procurement is becoming an important part of the wider conversation on manufacturing modernisation. Connecting purchasing requirements with suitable products and vendors can help businesses make more informed sourcing decisions and reduce the effort involved in routine procurement.
SpareVillage's latest growth figures mark a further step in its development as a digital marketplace focused on industrial commerce.
About SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd.
SpareVillage Marketplace Pvt. Ltd. operates a digital marketplace for industrial products, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, machinery spares and factory requirements. The platform connects industrial buyers with vendors, helping businesses discover and source products for their operational needs.
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