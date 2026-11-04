Uzbekistan Invests $328M To Expand Bukhara Refinery Capacity To 5M Tons

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to invest $328 million in modernizing the Bukhara Oil Refinery, aiming to raise its annual crude oil processing capacity to 5 million tonnes and increase output of high-octane gasoline that meets Euro-5 environmental standards.

The plans were announced following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the refinery in the Karakul district of the Bukhara region on November 3.

According to the presidential administration, the facility is one of Uzbekistan's largest petroleum product manufacturers and employs more than 3,200 people.

In January-September 2026, the refinery produced 1.36 million tonnes of petroleum products worth 12.1 trillion soums (approximately $1 billion).

Exports of products and services reached $99.5 million during the period, with the refinery targeting $116 million by the end of the year.

The $328 million modernization project includes the installation of naphtha hydrotreating and isomerization units. Hydrotreating will reduce sulfur and other impurities in the feedstock, while isomerization will increase the octane rating of gasoline produced from light petroleum fractions.

These processes are expected to support higher production of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline that meets Euro-5 environmental requirements.

The project also envisages improvements to feedstock fractionation and the deep processing of heavy residues. Once completed, the modernization will add 2.5 million tons to the refinery's annual processing capacity, increasing it from the current level to 5 million tons.

The expanded capacity is expected to strengthen domestic fuel supplies and increase export potential.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev instructed officials to ensure that modernization works meet established deadlines and quality standards, integrate new equipment with existing production facilities and maintain the refinery's operational stability. He also met with representatives of foreign companies participating in the project.